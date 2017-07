P.22 Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood hit the OKC stage July 14-15. Make a weekend out of it; there’s still time to plan. Even if you weren’t one of the lucky 50,000 people to get a ticket, you can party in their honor anytime! Let Oklahoma Gazette’s own ”Garth” and “Trisha” be your guides. By Ben Luschen, Greg Elwell and Jennifer Chancellor. Cover by Chris Street.