Summer Brew Review: Breweries, taprooms and craft beer venues

Read more in this issue:

• 2017 Summer Brew Review

• Summer-style beers, ingredients and flavors

• Taproom and craft beer directory

• Events and more

Breweries and taprooms

405 Brewing Co. and Taproom

1716 Topeka St., Norman

405brewing.com

405-573-2668

American Solera

1801 S. 49th W. Ave., Tulsa

americansolera.com

918-949-4318

Anthem Brewing Company and Taproom

908 SW Fourth St.

anthembrewing.com

405-604-0446

Back Porch Drafthouse

5370 NW Cache Road, Suite 1, Lawton

bpdrafthouse.com

580-699-2999

Battered Boar Brewing Company (taproom coming soon)

14801 Metro Plaza Blvd., Edmond

batteredboar.com

405-254-5000

Belle Isle Restaurant & Brewing Company

1900 Northwest Expressway

belleislerestaurant.com

405-840-1911

Beavers Bend Brewery and Taproom

46 Coho Road, Broken Bow

beaversbendbrewery.com

580-494-3455

Black Mesa Brewing Company (coming 2017)

1354 W. Sheridan Ave.

blackmesabrewing.com

405-778-1865

Bricktown Brewery (see website for more locations)

1 N. Oklahoma Ave.

bricktownbrewery.com

405-232-2739

Cabin Boys Brewery and Taproom (coming 2017)

1717 E. Seventh St., Tulsa

918-809-4203

Choc Beer Company and Choc Room

120 SW Eighth St., Krebs

petes.org/choc-beer

918-423-2042

COOP Ale Works and Taproom

4745 Council Heights Road

coopaleworks.com

405-842-2667

Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing and Taproom

1004 E. Fourth St., Tulsa

dabrewery.com

918-232-8627

Elk Valley Brewing Co. and Taproom (coming soon)

1212 N. Hudson Ave.

elkvalleybrew.com

405-209-0016

Elgin Park Brewery

325 E. Mathew B. Brady St., Tulsa

elginparkbrewery.com

918-986-9910

Indian Brewing Company and Taproom (coming soon)

333 W. Dallas St, Broken Arrow

facebook.com/indianbrewingco

Iron Monk Brewing Company and Tap Room

519 S. Husband St., Stillwater

ironmonkbeer.com

405-714-2585

Marshall Brewing Company and Tap Room

618 S. Wheeling Ave., Tulsa

marshallbrewing.com

918-292-8781

Mountain Fork Brewing and Taproom

85 N. Lukfata Trail Road, Broken Bow

facebook.com/mountainforkbrewery

580-494-3233

Mustang Brewing Company and Taproom

520 N. Meridian Ave.

mustangbrewing.com

405-943-0100

Nothing’s Left Brewing Co.

3001 W. Mobile St., Broken Arrow

nothingsleftbrew.co

918-645-6171

Prairie Artisan Ales’ Prairie Brewpub

223 N. Main St., Tulsa

prairiepub.com

918-936-4395

Prairie Taproom (coming soon)

3 NE Eighth St.

prairieales.com

918-302-3003

Roughtail Brewing Co. and Taphouse

1279 N. Air Depot Blvd., Midwest City

roughtailbeer.com

405-771-6517

Renaissance Brewing Co.

1147 S. Lewis Ave., Tulsa

renaissancebeer.com

918-557-6022

Royal Bavaria Restaurant and Brewery

3401 S. Sooner Road, Moore

royal-bavaria.com

405-799-7666

Stonecloud Brewing Co. (coming early 2017)

1012 NW First St.

stonecloudbrewing.com

Twisted Spike Brewing Co. and Tasting Room

1 NW 10th St.

twistedspike.com

405-267-9961

Vanessa House Beer Co.

516 NW 21st St.

vanessahousebeerco.com

405-816-4870

The Willows Family Ales (coming soon)

Pearl District, Tulsa

facebook.com/thewillowsbeer

Serving craft beers

3Sixty Restaurant & Bar

5900 Mosteller Drive

3sixtyokc.com

405-418-7686

51st Street Speakeasy

1114 NW 51st St.

51stspeakeasy.com

405-463-0470

Anchor Down

30 NE Second St.

anchordownokc.com

405-605-8070

The Barrel

4308 N. Western Ave.

barrelokc.com

405-525-6682

The Bleu Garten

301 NW Tenth St.

bleugarten.com

405-879-3808

Brent’s Cajun Seafood & Oyster Bar

3005 S. Broadway, Edmond

brentscajunseafood.com

405-285-0911

Bricktown Brewery (see website for more locations)

One Remington Place

bricktownbrewery.com

405-419-4449

Cheever’s Cafe

2409 N. Hudson Ave.

cheeverscafe.com

405-525-7007

The Drake Seafood and Oysterette

519 NW 23rd St., Suite 111

thedrakeokc.com

405-605-3399

The Drum Room

4309 N. Western Ave.

drumroomokc.com

405-604-0990

Earl’s Rib Palace (see website for more locations)

216 Johnny Bench Drive

earlsribpalace.com

405-272-9898

Empire Slice House

1734 NW 16th St.

empireslicehouse.com

405-557-1760

Fassler Hall

421 NW 10th St.

fasslerhall.com

405-609-3300

FlashBack RetroPub

814 W. Sheridan Ave.

flashbackretropub.com

405-633-3604

Flip’s Wine Bar & Trattoria

5801 N. Western Ave.

flipswinebar.com

405-843-1527

Gabriella’s Italian Grill & Pizzeria

1226 NE 63rd St.

gabriellasokc.com

405-478-4955

The Garage Burgers & Beer (see website for more locations)

307 E. Main St., Norman

eatatthegarage.com

405-701-7035

Guyutes

730 NW 23rd St.

guyutes.com

405-702-6960

Hideaway Pizza (see website for more locations)

6616 N. Western Ave.

hideawaypizza.com

405-840-4777

HiLo Club

1221 NW 50th St.

hilookc.com

405-843-1722

Humble Pie Authentic Chicago Style Pizza

1319 S. Broadway, Edmond

facebook.com/humblepiepizza

405-715-1818

Hudsons Public House (see website for more locations)

27 E. Sheridan Ave.

hhpublichouse.com

405-605-4995

Ingrid’s (see website for more locations)

3701 N. Youngs Blvd.

ingridsok.com

405-946-8444

Interurban (see website for more locations)

1150 Ed Noble Parkway, Norman

interurban.us

405-307-9200

Iron Star Urban Barbeque

3700 N. Shartel Ave.

ironstarokc.com

405-524-5925

James E. McNellie’s Public House (see website for more locations)

1100 Classen Drive

mcnellies.com

405-601-7468

Bourbon St. Cafe

100 E. California Ave.

jazmoz.com

405-232-6666

The Library Bar & Grill

607 W. Boyd St., Norman

gldining.com/the-library

405-366-7465

The Lobby Cafe & Bar

4322 N. Western Ave.

willrogerslobbybar.com

405-604-4650

Lost Highway

1613 N. May Ave.

losthighwaybar.com

405-601-5606

Louie’s Grill & Bar (see website for more locations)

9401 Lake Hefner Parkway

louiesgrillandbar.com

405-751-2298

Ludivine

805 N. Hudson Ave.

ludivineokc.com

405-778-6800

Lumpy’s Sports Grill (see website for more locations)

5909 Northwest Expressway

lumpyssportsgrill.com

405-728-7000

Mary Eddy’s Kitchen + Lounge

21c Museum Hotel Oklahoma City

900 W. Main St.

maryeddysokc.com

405-982-6960

The Mule

1630 N. Blackwelder Ave.

themuleokc.com

405-601-1400

Noir Bistro & Bar

701 W. Sheridan Ave.

theparamountokc.com

405-208-4233

Oak & Ore

1732 NW 16th St.

oakandore.com

405-606-2030

O’Connell’s Irish Pub & Grille

769 Asp Ave., Norman

facebook.com/oconnellsnorman

405-217-8454

Okie Tonk Cafe (see website for more locations)

1003 SW 19th St., Moore

okietonk.com

405-603-8665

Opus Prime Steakhouse

800 W. Memorial Road

opusprimesteakhouse.com

405-607-6787

Packard’s New American Kitchen – The 10 Roof

201 NW 10th St.

packardsokc.com

405-605-3771

The Patriarch Craft Beer House and Lawn

9 E. Edwards St., Edmond

thepatriarchedmond.com

405-285-6670

Picasso Cafe / The Other Room

3009 Paseo St.

picassosonpaseo.com

405-602-2002

Pizzeria Gusto

2415 N. Walker Ave.

pizzeria-gusto.com

405-437-4992

Power House

1228 SW Second St.

powerhouseokc.com

405-702-0699

Pub W (see website for more locations)

3121 W. Memorial Road

pubdub.com

405-608-2200

The Pump Bar

2425 N. Walker Ave.

pumpbar.net

405-702-8898

Republic Gastropub

5830 N. Classen Blvd.

republicgastropub.com

405-286-4577

The Root

3012 N. Walker Ave.

facebook.com/therootokc

405-655-5889

S&B’s Burger Joint (see website for more locations)

20 NW Ninth St.

sandbburgers.com

405-270-0516

Saints

1715 NW 16 St.

saintspubokc.com

405-602-6308

Sauced on Paseo

2912 Paseo St.

saucedonpaseo.com

405-521-9800

Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails

132 W. Main St., Norman

scratchnorman.com

405-801-2900

Slaughter’s Hall

221 N. Central Ave.

slaughtershall.com

405-606-6063

TapWerks Ale House

121 E. Sheridan Ave.

facebook.com/tapwerks

405-319-9599

VZD’s Restaurant & Bar

4200 N. Western Ave.

vzds.com

405-602-3006

The Wedge Pizzeria Deep Deuce (see website for more locations)

230 NE First St.

thewedgeokc.com

405-270-0660

WSKY Lounge

228 NE Second St.

wskylounge.com

405-606-7171

The Zu Sports Grill

16 S. Broadway, Edmond

thezusportsgrill.com

405-330-1833

Print Headline: Bottom’s up, A sampling of Oklahoma craft beers.