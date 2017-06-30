Summer Brew Review: Breweries, taprooms and craft beer venues

Read more in this issue:
• 2017 Summer Brew Review
• Summer-style beers, ingredients and flavors
• Taproom and craft beer directory
• Events and more
Breweries and taprooms
405 Brewing Co. and Taproom
1716 Topeka St., Norman
405-573-2668
American Solera
1801 S. 49th W. Ave., Tulsa
918-949-4318
Anthem Brewing Company and Taproom
908 SW Fourth St.
405-604-0446
Back Porch Drafthouse
5370 NW Cache Road, Suite 1, Lawton
580-699-2999
Battered Boar Brewing Company (taproom coming soon)
14801 Metro Plaza Blvd., Edmond
405-254-5000
Belle Isle Restaurant & Brewing Company
1900 Northwest Expressway
405-840-1911
Beavers Bend Brewery and Taproom
46 Coho Road, Broken Bow
580-494-3455
Black Mesa Brewing Company (coming 2017)
1354 W. Sheridan Ave.
405-778-1865
Bricktown Brewery (see website for more locations)
1 N. Oklahoma Ave.
405-232-2739
Cabin Boys Brewery and Taproom (coming 2017)
1717 E. Seventh St., Tulsa
918-809-4203
Choc Beer Company and Choc Room
120 SW Eighth St., Krebs
918-423-2042
COOP Ale Works and Taproom
4745 Council Heights Road
405-842-2667
Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing and Taproom
1004 E. Fourth St., Tulsa
918-232-8627
Elk Valley Brewing Co. and Taproom (coming soon)
1212 N. Hudson Ave.
405-209-0016
Elgin Park Brewery
325 E. Mathew B. Brady St., Tulsa
918-986-9910
Indian Brewing Company and Taproom (coming soon)
333 W. Dallas St, Broken Arrow
Iron Monk Brewing Company and Tap Room
519 S. Husband St., Stillwater
405-714-2585
Marshall Brewing Company and Tap Room
618 S. Wheeling Ave., Tulsa
918-292-8781
Mountain Fork Brewing and Taproom
85 N. Lukfata Trail Road, Broken Bow
facebook.com/mountainforkbrewery
580-494-3233
Mustang Brewing Company and Taproom
520 N. Meridian Ave.
405-943-0100
Nothing’s Left Brewing Co.
3001 W. Mobile St., Broken Arrow
918-645-6171
Prairie Artisan Ales’ Prairie Brewpub
223 N. Main St., Tulsa
918-936-4395
Prairie Taproom (coming soon)
3 NE Eighth St.
918-302-3003
Roughtail Brewing Co. and Taphouse
1279 N. Air Depot Blvd., Midwest City
405-771-6517
Renaissance Brewing Co.
1147 S. Lewis Ave., Tulsa
918-557-6022
Royal Bavaria Restaurant and Brewery
3401 S. Sooner Road, Moore
405-799-7666
Stonecloud Brewing Co. (coming early 2017)
1012 NW First St.
Twisted Spike Brewing Co. and Tasting Room
1 NW 10th St.
405-267-9961
Vanessa House Beer Co.
516 NW 21st St.
405-816-4870
The Willows Family Ales (coming soon)
Pearl District, Tulsa
Serving craft beers
3Sixty Restaurant & Bar
5900 Mosteller Drive
405-418-7686
51st Street Speakeasy
1114 NW 51st St.
405-463-0470
Anchor Down
30 NE Second St.
405-605-8070
The Barrel
4308 N. Western Ave.
405-525-6682
The Bleu Garten
301 NW Tenth St.
405-879-3808
Brent’s Cajun Seafood & Oyster Bar
3005 S. Broadway, Edmond
405-285-0911
Bricktown Brewery (see website for more locations)
One Remington Place
405-419-4449
Cheever’s Cafe
2409 N. Hudson Ave.
405-525-7007
The Drake Seafood and Oysterette
519 NW 23rd St., Suite 111
405-605-3399
The Drum Room
4309 N. Western Ave.
405-604-0990
Earl’s Rib Palace (see website for more locations)
216 Johnny Bench Drive
405-272-9898
Empire Slice House
1734 NW 16th St.
405-557-1760
Fassler Hall
421 NW 10th St.
405-609-3300
FlashBack RetroPub
814 W. Sheridan Ave.
405-633-3604
Flip’s Wine Bar & Trattoria
5801 N. Western Ave.
405-843-1527
Gabriella’s Italian Grill & Pizzeria
1226 NE 63rd St.
405-478-4955
The Garage Burgers & Beer (see website for more locations)
307 E. Main St., Norman
405-701-7035
Guyutes
730 NW 23rd St.
405-702-6960
Hideaway Pizza (see website for more locations)
6616 N. Western Ave.
405-840-4777
HiLo Club
1221 NW 50th St.
405-843-1722
Humble Pie Authentic Chicago Style Pizza
1319 S. Broadway, Edmond
405-715-1818
Hudsons Public House (see website for more locations)
27 E. Sheridan Ave.
405-605-4995
Ingrid’s (see website for more locations)
3701 N. Youngs Blvd.
405-946-8444
Interurban (see website for more locations)
1150 Ed Noble Parkway, Norman
405-307-9200
Iron Star Urban Barbeque
3700 N. Shartel Ave.
405-524-5925
James E. McNellie’s Public House (see website for more locations)
1100 Classen Drive
405-601-7468
Bourbon St. Cafe
100 E. California Ave.
405-232-6666
The Library Bar & Grill
607 W. Boyd St., Norman
405-366-7465
The Lobby Cafe & Bar
4322 N. Western Ave.
405-604-4650
Lost Highway
1613 N. May Ave.
405-601-5606
Louie’s Grill & Bar (see website for more locations)
9401 Lake Hefner Parkway
405-751-2298
Ludivine
805 N. Hudson Ave.
405-778-6800
Lumpy’s Sports Grill (see website for more locations)
5909 Northwest Expressway
405-728-7000
Mary Eddy’s Kitchen + Lounge
21c Museum Hotel Oklahoma City
900 W. Main St.
405-982-6960
The Mule
1630 N. Blackwelder Ave.
405-601-1400
Noir Bistro & Bar
701 W. Sheridan Ave.
405-208-4233
Oak & Ore
1732 NW 16th St.
405-606-2030
O’Connell’s Irish Pub & Grille
769 Asp Ave., Norman
405-217-8454
Okie Tonk Cafe (see website for more locations)
1003 SW 19th St., Moore
405-603-8665
Opus Prime Steakhouse
800 W. Memorial Road
405-607-6787
Packard’s New American Kitchen – The 10 Roof
201 NW 10th St.
405-605-3771
The Patriarch Craft Beer House and Lawn
9 E. Edwards St., Edmond
405-285-6670
Picasso Cafe / The Other Room
3009 Paseo St.
405-602-2002
Pizzeria Gusto
2415 N. Walker Ave.
405-437-4992
Power House
1228 SW Second St.
405-702-0699
Pub W (see website for more locations)
3121 W. Memorial Road
405-608-2200
The Pump Bar
2425 N. Walker Ave.
405-702-8898
Republic Gastropub
5830 N. Classen Blvd.
405-286-4577
The Root
3012 N. Walker Ave.
405-655-5889
S&B’s Burger Joint (see website for more locations)
20 NW Ninth St.
405-270-0516
Saints
1715 NW 16 St.
405-602-6308
Sauced on Paseo
2912 Paseo St.
405-521-9800
Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails
132 W. Main St., Norman
405-801-2900
Slaughter’s Hall
221 N. Central Ave.
405-606-6063
TapWerks Ale House
121 E. Sheridan Ave.
405-319-9599
VZD’s Restaurant & Bar
4200 N. Western Ave.
405-602-3006
The Wedge Pizzeria Deep Deuce (see website for more locations)
230 NE First St.
405-270-0660
WSKY Lounge
228 NE Second St.
405-606-7171
The Zu Sports Grill
16 S. Broadway, Edmond
405-330-1833
Print Headline: Bottom’s up, A sampling of Oklahoma craft beers.