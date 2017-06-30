Summer Brew Review: Craft beer events and local taproom hours

Read more in this issue:

• 2017 Summer Brew Review

• Summer-style beers, ingredients and flavors

• Taproom and craft beer directory

• Events and more

Toast summer’s best libations at these events and cool metro-area taprooms.

Metro

Reds, Whites & Brews

Yeehaw! Grab your cowboy or cowgirl, hats and boots because Reds, Whites & Brews is back for another year to help raise money for Catholic Charities’ Homeless Services’ Sanctuary Women’s Development Center. Enjoy an evening of beers from Oklahoma craft brewers, wines from three vineyards and yummy food. Guests are entered into a raffle drawing and live auction with the purchase of their $60 tickets.

6-10 p.m. July 27, Cattlemen’s Special Event Center, 1325 S. Agnew Ave., redswhitesbrews.com

2017 Oklahoma Craft Beer Summit

Created by Oak & Ore initially to catch the eyes of lawmakers, push for legal changes in the beer industry and raise funds to support its case, this event has now become a way for brewers and the public to mingle, be educated and, of course, taste beers from 20 Oklahoma brewers. Tickets are $60-$75 and include access to educational seminars and a pre-conference party as well as beer tastings, glassware and bottle trading, a T-shirt and specialty glassware.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 5, TowerTheatre, 425 N.W. 23rd St., oklahomacraftbeersummit.com

State

Wild Brew

Wild Brew is a unique event featuring more than 50 local breweries and food from a selection of Tulsa restaurants and raising money for bald eagles and the Sutton Scholarship Awards. General admission tickets are $45 and include a sampler cup and tastings of more than 30 restaurants and 50 beers. Or for a wilder time, you can purchase a patrons ticket that includes all of the above plus early access, a VIP area and a cup-holder lanyard.

5-8 p.m. Aug.12, Exhibit Halls B & C, Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center, Tulsa, wildbrew.org

27th Annual Choctaw Oktoberfest 2017

Want to do something different this Labor Day? Check out Oktoberfest in Choctaw and get in touch with your inner German. Entrance is $5 and free for kids under the age of 12. Enjoy German cuisine, beer and wine and, of course, live music and dancing all nine days of the event.

Sept. 1-9, Choctaw Creek Park, 14098 NE 21st St., Choctaw, oldgermany.com

McNellie’s Harvest Beer Festival

Join McNellie’s at its downtown Tulsa location for the eighth annual Harvest Beer Festival. It features beer from over 40 breweries to try in tiny pint glasses and food from James E. McNellie’s Public House, El Guapo’s Cantina and Fassler Hall.

Noon-8 p.m. Sept. 30, James E. McNellie’s Public House, 409 E. First St., Tulsa, mcnellies.com

Metro taproom hours

405 Brewing Co.

4-8p.m. Thursday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday

1716 Topeka St., Norman

405brewing.com

405-573-2668

Anthem Brewing Company

Noon-6 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Noon-9 p.m. Fridays-Sundays

908 SW 4th St.

anthembrewing.com

405-604-0446

COOP Ale Works

4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon-8 p.m. Saturday

4745 Council Heights Road

coopaleworks.com

405-842-2667

Mustang Brewing Company

3-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

520 N. Meridian Ave.

mustangbrewing.com

405-943-0100

Roughtail Brewing Co.

3-8 p.m. Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday

279 N. Air Depot Blvd., Midwest City

roughtailbeer.com

405-771-6517

Twisted Spike Brewing Co.

4-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, 1-9 p.m. Sunday

1 NW 10th St.

twistedspike.com

405-267-9961

