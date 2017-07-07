OKG Shop: One-of-a-kind wonders

Online shopping revolutionized how people buy everyday goods. But where does one go when the ordinary won’t suffice? Shoppers sometimes need help finding the extraordinary, the odd and the downright indescribable. Flea markets are the answer for people who prefer to discover treasures from a time gone by. Here are some spots to shop for gifts and goods that aren’t so easy to find.

By Greg Elwell | Photos by Garett Fisbeck

Karen’s Fleamarket

4700 S. Bryant Ave.

facebook.com/4700s.bryant

405-550-2689

Just as your mother taught you, presentation matters. That’s why Karen’s Flea Market includes a picture matting and framing section. If you find a vintage photo that speaks to you or a classic movie poster that your friend would go ape over, you can buy it and then get it framed at the same place. There’s much more to discover, including used toys, affordable instruments, handbags and accessories.

Antique Co-op

1227 N. May Ave.

antiqueco-op.com

405-942-1214

Antique Co-op stocks its store with help from a network of more than 70 antique dealers selling pottery, statues, art glass, furniture, fine art and collectibles. You’ll find furniture that is as much a work of art as the items displayed on its store shelves. Antique Co-op was founded in 1989, and the selection has grown year after year, making it a destination for bargain hunters and art collectors alike.

Memory Market

920 N. May Ave.

facebook.com/mmfleantiques

405-948-8250

Schedule a few hours to stroll down memory lane at Memory Market. Revel in reminders of a childhood well spent with Coca-Cola collectibles, video games and obscure toys. Search for a gift that no one else could give by locating a reclaimed board game or rare trading card. After wandering through the aisles, it’s a fair bet you’ll find something you didn’t even know you were looking for.

Old Paris Flea Market

1111 S. Eastern Ave.

405-670-2611

If you can’t find something outrageous at the granddaddy of Oklahoma City’s flea market scene, Old Paris Flea Market, you’re not looking very hard. Old Paris vendors sell pets, T-shirts, knives, toys, Playboy magazines, hats made from Crown Royal bags and almost anything you can imagine. There’s even a bar in back in case you need a refresher before heading back to find more deals.

The Basement

1104 NW 10th St.

thebasementokc.com

Oddities are the order of the day at The Basement, where customers find whimsical knickknacks and vintage curiosities. The consignment shop boasts a variety of vendors that keep the store well-stocked with items for those with eclectic tastes and an eye for the unique. Regardless of budgets big or small, you can find something at The Basement to decorate your home or give as a one-of-a-kind gift.

Mary’s Swap Meet

7905 NE 23rd St., Spencer

405-427-0051

This weekends-only outdoor swap meet is a great place to haggle, buy or barter for all manner of goods. Open 5:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, it’s easy to while away a lazy day looking for plants, used bicycles and Native American beadcraft and

watching Western re-enactments.

RINK Gallery

3200 N. Rockwell Ave., Bethany

rinkgallery.com

405-787-7465

Filling out a new home is easy at RINK Gallery, where you can buy everything from dining room and bedroom sets to antique clocks and custom-printed T-shirts. It’s an excellent place to find quality goods and wander about, especially when the shop offers a wine-and-cheese Sip & Shop 6-8 p.m. every Thursday and free hot dogs 1-5 p.m. on weekends. Whether looking for something big or small or just looking to be entertained, RINK is the place to be.