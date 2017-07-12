Chicken-Fried News: Name game

It’s finally here! The MAPS 3 downtown park has a name!

The City of Oklahoma City sought online recommendations from residents and visitors — which seems like an audacious move to us, considering naming fiascos like England’s 2016 #NameOurShip campaign, which resulted in options like R.S.S. Boaty McBoatface and 2011’s Austin, Texas’ Solid Waste Services’ Department, aka Fred Durst Society of the Humanities and Arts. (Never forget.)

Chicken-Fried News’ crack investigative squad didn’t get to vet all the submissions in OKC’s web poll, but we all agree that at least the results didn’t embarrass our city (partially because rules forbade nominating people’s names — awesome foresight, MAPS 3 peeps; high-five). Finalists included Skydance Green, Union Station Commons, Painted Sky Park, Renaissance Green and Prairie River Park. The official name — Scissortail Park — was revealed June 29 during a groundbreaking ceremony. (Though, really, we still think Mary Kay Place Place would have been an awesome name. Or even Quanah Parker Park.)

And the people shall rejoice and enjoy its green grass and trees and lake!

The 70-acre, $132 million MAPS 3 park bordered by Oklahoma City Boulevard, Interstate 40 and SW 10th and 15th streets should be completed between 2019 and 2021.

Park plans include a lake, trails, a cafe and sports facilities. NewsOK.com reported that its first phase features a promenade, fountain, cafe, lake, boathouse, lawn, stage and playgrounds and gardens.

We’re still hopeful parts of Scissortail Park will be named after beloved Okies.

We’ll even make the first suggestion: Jack Swagger promenade.