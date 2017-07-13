Chicken-Fried News: Native, Indian

We’ve all caught a Who’s Your Daddy? episode a time or two. Ready to either boo or cheer, we’ve watched in suspense waiting for talk show host Maury Povich to announce DNA results.

“(Male name!)” the daytime TV show host says, grabbing the attention of the potential baby daddies and audience, “… is not the father!”

A young woman sitting onstage begins to cry.

It’s addictive TV, but perhaps more importantly, it has taught us, the American public, about DNA tests — they’re kinda great for determining close biological relationships.

One thing DNA tests do not do so well, however, is determine ancestry, especially Native American ancestry. So it’s unlikely anyone will see Oklahoma City-born U.S. Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren on Povich’s panel anytime soon.

Indeed, no DNA tests can “prove” an individual is American Indian or has ancestry from a specific tribe, the National Congress of American Indians has confirmed.

We at Chicken-Fried News guess V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate race in Massachusetts, maybe watches too much daytime television (like we do).

According to Fox News, Ayyadurai, an Indian-American entrepreneur, has taken aim at U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s American Indian tribal heritage. Warren has often spoken about her time growing up in the Midwest and hearing stories about family members with Cherokee heritage.

In June, Ayyaduri sent Warren a DNA test kit via Amazon encouraging her to prove her claims.

Warren responded by returning the gift via a refund to Ayyadurai’s account, the news network reported.

Ayyadurai, of East Indian descent, even tweeted the slogan, “Only a real Indian can defeat the fake Indian,” while requesting campaign donations.