Gazedibles: Dog days

Hot dogs are a classic summer staple, and some metro chefs have elevated the all-American standard. Whether battered and fried, grilled, baked, broiled or topped with old-fashioned favorites like chili and onions or creative additions like mustard chow-chow or even pesto, these dogs are sure to give your summer bite.

Chili Dog Express

329 NW Fourth St.

405-601-7516

With its welcoming storefront and extensive list of specialty dog combinations, Chili Dog Express gives you a satisfying meal every time you visit. On cooler (OK; slightly less hot) days, enjoy its famous chili dog topped with chili, cheese, onions and mustard and served on a soft bun while dining on the patio. For something different, saddle up for a Cowboy dog, which adds ranch-style beans and jalapeños to a chili-and-cheese-topped frank.

Mighty Dog

2216 N. Portland Ave.

405-606-3000

For a traditional take on the cookout classic, head to Mighty Dog for its namesake dish. This hot dog with chili and cheese served in a warm bun howls with flavor. Its menu is short, but that’s because this local landmark built its reputation on the personality of its dog. You might also try its take on the Polish sausage dog served with fried onions. Heck, make it a combo with two dogs, a drink and a bag of chips.

Pops Nichols Hills Plaza

6447 Avondale Drive

pops66.com

405-446-8767

It sells way more than soda pop! For those in the mood for classics done well, Pops offers quarter-pound dogs at its new location in Nichols Hills Plaza. Its Ripper is a deep-fried, all-beef dog served on a poppy-seed bun and topped with sauerkraut, mustard chow-chow, jalapeños and cheddar cheese. Its more traditional chili dog has less of a spicy bite and comes with chili, shredded cheese and onions on request.

Mutts Amazing Hot Dogs

285 S. Santa Fe Ave., Edmond

mutts-hot-dogs.com

405-285-2855

Whether you’re in the mood for a classic or a fresh new take, you’ll find it at Mutts Amazing Hot Dogs. For the former, its menu offers a straightforward corn dog or a basket of mini corn “pups” to share. For the latter, try Hogs Gone Wild — a boar sausage dog topped with pesto, caramelized onions and dried cherry cream cheese. If you can’t make it to Edmond, try its OKC and Midwest City shops — and check @mutts_hot_dogs on Twitter for food truck locations and its website for catering options.

The Fixx

644 W. Edmond Road

thefixxok.com

405-285-2311

For a truly lovable dog, dash to Edmond’s The Fixx, where you can order a good, old-fashioned dog or hot link served in build-your-own style with onions, pickle relish, ketchup and/or mustard. Add chili and cheese for just 50 cents more. Its burger menu is pretty extensive, but it includes The Old School with certified Angus beef and choice of lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and mustard.

Anchor Down

30 NE Second St.

anchordownokc.com

405-605-8070

Many metro-area chefs have yet to explore the delightful possibilities of battered franks, which is part of the reason Anchor Down has leashed this market. (The other reason is because they’re delicious.) Catch its Bird Dog — a chicken sausage dipped in onion batter, fried and then served with onion dip. For more traditional frank fare, the Roger Dog, an all-beef frank swathed in Anchor Down’s “OG mother batter,” fried in nostalgia and served with yellow mustard garnish and Anchor ketchup.

Coney’s -N- More

1317 SE 44th St., Suite G

405-677-8844

Coney-style franks, hot links and Polish sausages arrive just the way you order them — swaddled in a bun; freshly buttered, fried and on a stick; served plain; or loaded with chili, cheese, onions and mustard. A loaded Polish sausage corn dog? Yes, please! Any (or all) of them go perfectly with an order of sliced, battered and fried dill pickle chips served with housemade ranch dipping sauce — because ranch goes with everything.