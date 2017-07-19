Chicken-Fried News: Oh yes he did!



A police bodycam caught Brandon Thompson as the handcuffed perp propped himself on one knee and popped the question to his girlfriend.

The Muskogee Police Department even shared the video of Thompson proposing to his girlfriend Leandria Keith on its official Facebook page.

It all happened while Thompson and his family were celebrating his birthday — which also happens to be Independence Day. Muskogee police rolled up to the yard party and proceeded to detain him regarding several felony warrants, CNN reported.

The recording shows Thompson asking his mom if he should “do it now” before asking her to retrieve the ring.

“I asked the officer if I could propose,” he told CNN. “The officer said, ‘You want to do what?’ and I said, ‘I want to propose to her.’”

Police were taken aback, but apparently not too far aback, because they agreed to let him do it.

“When the other officer told me he was gonna propose, I think my initial response was, ‘Are you kidding me?’” Muskogee Police Department spokesman Lincoln Anderson told Tulsa’s NewsOn6.com.

Officers even recuffed Thompson with his hands in front of him so he could put Keith’s engagement ring on her finger, CNN reported.

“I was shocked,” she told the news network.

“Amazing; very amazing. It feels great. I know that he loves me, and I love him and we can get through anything together,” Keith told NewsOn6.com.

“Yes,” she told Thompson.

“It’s not every day you get asked to let a marriage proposal happen after making an arrest on the soon-to-be groom. But it happened!” the Muskogee Police Department posted to its Facebook page.