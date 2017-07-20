Chicken-Fried News: We’re No. 1!

We beat the national average! But don’t get too excited because the average that we beat is for STDs — in fact, Oklahoma Department of Health data shows our state outpaces national infection rates for every sexually transmitted disease.

Did we just type “every”?

Because we meant to type “every.”

The study, conducted between 2013 and 2015, also shows infection rates for chlamydia, syphilis and gonorrhea are some of the fastest-growing within Oklahoma. All are higher than the national average.

Chlamydia infections in Oklahoma County alone are 70 percent higher than the national average.

Megan Holderness told The Oklahoman that STD infection rates are highest in those ages 15-24 across Oklahoma County.

Now, nobody at Chicken-Fried News is pointing fingers, but Oklahoma is one of 29 states that doesn’t mandate sex education. In fact, the largest school district in the state, Oklahoma City Public Schools, hasn’t had a required districtwide sex education program in more than 20 years.