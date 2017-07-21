Gazedibles: Hot tamales

Anyone who says they don’t love tamales has never eaten real ones. Traditionally made by wrapping different fillings such as pork, chicken, cheese or beef in corn masa and a cornhusk, these concoctions are cropping up around the metro. Here are some tamale-trading spots across the city worth checking out.

By Megan Prather and Rachel Schaub

Photos by Garett Fisbeck and Cara Johnson

Supermercado Morelos

4475 NW 50th St.

http://www.supermercadomorelos.com

405-208-8807

Supermercado Morelos is the place to go for an authentic dining and grocery experience in one. Since 2002, the company has offered patrons products that remind them of their “land and legacies.” With three OKC locations, it’s hard to miss and offers an array of fresh fare, specifically cut meats and groceries. It also takes reservations for its cafe-style dining area, where it serves tamales by the dozen.

Barrios Fine Mexican Dishes

1000 N. Hudson Ave.

barriosmexicanokc.com

405-702-6922

Stop by and relax on the patio while enjoying some fresh, made-with-love Mexican cuisine. Start off with traditional smashed guacamole and chips ($8). Its “mollys” (aka tamales) menu features red chile pork tamales with mole, mancha manteles (literally translated to “table stainer”) and chicharrón ($8). If you’re a vegetarian, there’s room for you here, too! Order a wild mushroom tamale with huitlacoche (Mexican truffle) and poblano cream ($8).

Taqueria La Original 2

36 W. Memorial Road, Suite B3

facebook.com/taquerialaoriginal2

405-286-0778

When you’re in the mood for real-deal Mexican food, look no farther than Taqueria La Original 2. Its pork tamales with red sauce are the epitome of a classic done right, and at $6.29 for two, there is plenty of opportunity to try of one of its many meat options inside a taco or gordita. From red chili pork or Mexican sausage to milder ham or beef tongue, Taqueria La Original 2 offers something for every taste.

Restaurant El Milagro

2534 S. Robinson Ave.

405-602-6826

If you’re in the mood for authentic Mexican cuisine, none of that Tex-Mex stuff, then Restaurant El Milagro is the place to go. This family-owned and run restaurant serves up authentic Mexican fare including tacos, chimichangas and homemade tamales. A three-tamale entrée served with rice and beans is $6.95.

Tamales El Patio

3421 SW 29th St.

okctamales.com

405-605-1800

When there’s no seating left in the restaurant, you know you’ve found something special. Such is the case with Tamales El Patio. The intimate eatery has only two or three tables, but it sells housemade tamales by the dozen, so order them to-go and get a Diablito, a Mexican-style snow cone, while you wait. Tamales are $15 per dozen and offered in three varieties: pork, chicken and jalapeño and cheese and jalapeño.

Taco Rico

3838 N. Lincoln Blvd.

405-521-1330

Taco Rico’s logo informs diners that “Rico means delicious!” And it’s true. Order your tamales by the dozen or half-dozen or served on a platter with sides of rice, refried beans, chips and guacamole. This Lincoln Boulevard hidden gem has a drive-thru option if you want your fresh tamales fast, but let’s face it; these are worth taking the time to sit down and enjoy.

Matachines Authentic Mexican Food

180 W. 15th St., Edmond

matachinesauthenticmexicanfood.com

405-562-3930

Matachines Authentic Mexican Food pledges two things: to provide the absolute best service and use quality ingredients. Those ingredients lend robust flavors to street tacos, flautas and homemade tamales — especially the tamales. Made with masa and your choice of either red sauce with pork or green sauce with cheese, you can order them a la carte or as an entree served with delicious rice and refried beans.