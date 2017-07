The Jones Assembly, 901 W. Sheridan Ave., is a top-tier destination, creating a one-of-a-kind dining and entertainment venue for OKC’s Film Row district and beyond. The 225-seat eatery transforms into a 1,600-capacity music hall to host upcoming tours for Willie Nelson, Cut Copy, Matisyahu and more. It’s an anchor in a district primed for renewal.

By Laura Eastes.

Cover photo by Madison Rae.