Chicken-Fried News: Testing, testing …

If you’re hoping that his test scores can explain why little Jimmy’s so … unique, you’ll have to keep waiting to find out.

During the Oklahoma Department of Education’s traveling conference, EngageOK, officials informed schools that there will be no U.S. history test for this upcoming school year and high school juniors will take a new science test alongside either the ACT or SAT to meet state requirements. Schools also were advised that the results of some state assessments won’t be released until Oct. 11.

State superintendent Joy Hofmeister told Tulsa World that a new U.S. history test has been in the works for over a year.

“The Oklahoma State Department of Education and content experts/practitioners are in the process of developing a U.S. history assessment that more accurately reflects the breadth and scope of the subject to assure students are college- and career-ready,” Hofmeister said.

Instead of continuing to administer the test as-is, the Department of Education has evidently decided that, instead, just having no test at all will somehow serve students better this year.

The newest development in Oklahoma education comes as a shock to all of us at Chicken-Fried News since the Sooner State has done exemplary work to prioritize its students for, like, ever.

Oh, we’re not kidding anyone. Oklahoma’s still ranked No. 49 in education, and it doesn’t look like we’ll be moving up any time soon.

State education officials have provided the results of third-grade assessments related to the Reading Sufficiency Act, but teachers are still waiting on the rest of their test results. Without official knowledge on which kids made the grade, educators cannot plan their classes or evaluate which third-graders can move on to fourth grade.

Tulsa World reports that the state has “encouraged school districts to use other tools” than the assessments that thoroughly evaluate the question. And while we’re at it, Oklahoma, we’d like to encourage you all to throw out your frying pans. We think a brick covered in aluminum foil will work just as well to meet your frying needs.