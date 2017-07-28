The Craft Room’s Cathy Sabin uses her background to bring art classes to the Paseo

Cathy Sabin, founder of The Craft Room, was born crafty, and throughout her childhood, her craftiness grew. The Chicago native spent many happy hours building 3-D models with her father. In high school, she took every art class her school offered, from etching to basket weaving.

“My junior and senior years, I went to a commercial art technical school, and since then, I’ve done everything from making gingerbread houses to jewelry making,” she said.

Her multimedia arts and crafts classroom space reflects her love of all things creative. At The Craft Room, adults and children enjoy a variety of projects and events led by instructors from across the metro, including private and group art classes, birthday parties and group outings.

Humble beginning

The Craft Room got its start in 2012, when Sabin and her husband moved to Oklahoma City from Dallas. An insurance-industry accountant, he had been laid off in Texas, and the pair decided to head north, in large part because their adult children live here.

They moved temporarily into the Casa Rosa apartments in The Paseo Arts District, and because the dwelling was tiny, Sabin began looking for space to store her gigantic stash of supplies.

“I was at the Paseo Festival and noticed a ‘for rent’ sign in the Chardonnay building” Sabin said. “That’s how I found our room. The first room I rented was full, and the artist who had the room next door moved out, and that room became our classroom.”

The Craft Room was a logical progression.

“In Texas, I taught art to home schoolers, and then I began to teach art to private students and some of our neighbors’ kids. Also in Texas, a friend and I started a program for people with special needs called Stepping Stones. It’s still running and meets twice a month and is designed for post-high-school special needs people and allows them to make things,” she said. “I’ve done holiday gingerbread house classes since my son was 12. He’s 33 now. My first class in The Craft Room was a gingerbread class.”

Community classes

She has formed collaborative relationships with Oklahoma City arts mainstays like St. Luke’s United Methodist Church’s teen program, Studio 222, where she taught an after-school arts program for junior high school students. She volunteers her time and talent in the Paseo area, helping run the kids’ crafts area at SixTwelve. She also offers free crafts through The Craft Room during the Paseo Arts Festival and hosted free puppy paw prints for Pups at Paseo.

Sabin plans to continue her work in the Paseo district, at 3017 N. Lee Ave., Suite F, for the foreseeable future.

“I am always looking for new ideas and teachers to expand the variety of classes we offer,” Sabin said. “I have wanted to add wreath-making classes and am currently meeting with potential teachers. Look for those to be scheduled starting in the fall, along with other beautiful creations and social crafting opportunities

“I am also product testing a few new classes that I want to teach. I am also considering some kind of creative contest using everyday items that usually get thrown out. I love sparking creativity in others.”

Learn more about The Craft Room and its classes on its Facebook page.

Classes

The Craft Room

3017 N. Lee Ave., Suite F

817-455-2972

2 Day Overlay and Wire Wrap

2-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

$120

Kidz Art: Soap Making

9 a.m. Aug. 5

$25

Fold Form Bracelet

2 p.m. Aug. 6

$55

Victorian Pendant

9 a.m. Aug. 12

$95

Tree of Life Pendant Workshop

2 p.m. Aug. 13

$50

Copper Feather Workshop

6 p.m. Aug. 14

$45

Print headline: Creative clan, The Craft Room owner Cathy Sabin uses her background to bring art classes to the Paseo.