OKC Pet Expo offers adoptions, vaccines and more

All friends, whether they are furry, feathery, scaly or fluffy, are all welcome at the 4th Annual OKC Pet Expo, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at State Fair Park. Many important services for pets and fun activities will be available at the expo, including discounted vaccines and microchipping, vendor booths, live entertainment, prize giveaways and more. All cats are welcome with carriers and all well-behaved, leashed dogs. Animals must have proof of age-appropriate rabies vaccines.

The event features national sponsor Petfinder.com as well as several nonprofit groups offering on-site pet adoptions.

“On average, about 100 pets are adopted out of the event, sometimes closer to 200 in OKC,” said Ethan Barnett, vice president of Amazing Pet Expos, organizer of the event. “There is something for everyone and every pet at this year’s Oklahoma City Pet Expo. All pets are welcome and invited to attend this fun-filled weekend, where pets and people are always treated as equals and are never discriminated against. In fact, it’s really a weekend to celebrate everything about pets.”

Amazing Pet Expos, which was founded in St. Louis in 2009 as a fundraiser for a boxer rescue organization, now operates 27 events throughout the U.S. Barnett said the organization expects about 13,000 people to attend the event, which does not allow breeders to participate in the event, ensuring that the expo is exploitation-free. Volunteers are welcome and non-profit organizations such as The Bella Foundation and rescue organizations will be on hand for fostering, adopting and caring for pets in need. The Bella Foundation will offer low-cost cat and dog vaccinations and microchipping.

For more information, call 800-977-3609 or go to okcpetexpo.com.

Dog vaccines

DHPP $10

Rabies $15

Bordetella $15

Microchip $25

All four items $50

Heartworm test $25

Cat vaccines

FeloGuard Plus 4 $10

Rabies $15

Feline leukemia $15

Microchip $25

All four items $50