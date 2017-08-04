Gazedibles: New bar smell

Whether you prefer to kick back with a cold beer or mingle with a glass of fine wine in hand, new places to grab a drink are cropping up around the metro. Ahead are some of the most anticipated openings. From complicated cocktails to basic brews, it’s easier than ever to find a place to share a drink.

By Megan Prather and Rachel Schaub

Photos by Garett Fisbeck

Lost Highway

1613 N. May Ave.

losthighwaybar.com

405-601-5606

Boasting live music, karaoke Mondays and margarita pitchers for $6 on Tuesdays, Lost Highway has something for folks of all kinds. Bartenders serve up local ciders and beers straight from the can or with a boozy Deep Eddy twist on classic brews. Starting at 7 p.m., Tamale Tuesdays at the Highway bring together the bar’s unique concoctions and free tamales with a drink purchase. Get there early to grab a tamale before they’re gone. Trust us; they go fast.

Rewind Pub

1203 SW Second St.

rewindpub.com

405-839-8088

Enjoy a beer and a blast from the past at Rewind Pub. This new, groovy bar and eatery offers 25-cent video games and classic pub food alongside an extensive beer selection, both tap and bottled. Pair one of more than 40 brews with a build-your-own or BBQ chicken pizza for $13 and $11, respectively, and order some pretzels ($6) or mini corn dogs ($7) to snack on while you take on Defender and Q*bert.

Parks Bar & Grill

322 NE Second St.

parksbarandgrill.com

405-839-8190

Sit down with a signature drink at Parks Bar & Grill. You’ll be glad you did. For the bolder among us, the place’s packed daily specials listings offer weekly Fireball Fridays, with the titular drink priced at $3. Go forth and be brave. If you’re looking for a milder drink, order The Carlton ($8), a vodka sour mixed with Apple Ciroc for a modern update on a classic drink, or The No Pressure ($8), a sweet and fruity drink stirred with Skyy citrus and grape vodka that tastes, according to the menu, like “drinking a SweetTart, only better.”

The Manhattan OKC

210 Park Ave., Suite 150

themanhattanokc.com

405-605-5300

In the center of downtown Oklahoma City is a casual place to grab a bite to eat and a drink to go along with it. It has an extensive menu of sandwiches ranging from the warm lobster roll ($19) to Zach’s Classic Reuben ($12) that pairs nicely with its extensive drink menu. The Classic Manhattan ($10) is made with Old Overholt rye, Martini & Rossi vermouth, Angostura bitters and Maraschino cherry. It also serves brunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Kong’s Tavern

1016 N. Walker Ave.

kongstavern.com

405-602-2074

With TVs, games and a wide array of drinks, Kong’s Tavern is a great place to kick back with friends. Its extensive menu includes Bombritos ($10), a delicious combination of Latin and Asian cuisine wrapped in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla with your choice of Korean short rib, pork belly, chicken or tofu. Or cool off with a Cookies & Cream ($14) made with bourbon, vanilla milkshake, chocolate chip cookie, cookie ice cream sandwich, chocolate Rice Krispies, Oreo crumbles and whipped cream.

The Union@SOSA

616 NW Fifth St.

facebook.com/theunionok

405-601-2857

The Union@SOSA opened this spring, transforming a former electricians union hall into a unique space with two levels of seating on the inside and an outdoor patio for friends to gather, eat and drink. Enjoy grilled cheese and drinks on the patio, where a live band will most likely be performing, then move to the speakeasy located in the basement for cocktails.

The Pritchard Wine Bar

1749 NW 16th St.

pritchardokc.com

405-601-4067

The Pritchard Wine Bar is the perfect spot for any wine lover. Its wine list features seasonal favorites that can be ordered by the glass, carafe or bottle. It also offers a selection of summer cocktails and beers that are certain to please. Try the Day Man, Fighter of the Night Man ($10) made with Few Breakfast Gin, tonic syrup, citrus juices and mint. The Pritchard also features a menu with ingredients sourced as locally as possible and serves brunch 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the weekends.