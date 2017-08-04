OKG Shop: Test run

Depending on school and district, classes are either already back in session or just around the corner. With a new school year always comes the tradition of back-to-school shopping. Pencils, pens and paper are no-brainers, but it can be just as important to set a strong first impression as studies begin. Let Oklahoma Gazette and these local businesses help the studious put their best feet forward this school year.

DNA Galleries

1709 NW 16th St.

dnagalleries.com

405-525-3499

Expressing one’s individuality in the school halls goes beyond clothing. While DNA Galleries has a great selection of unique shirt and hat designs, it’s also packed with accessories, flair and swag. Locker keys look great when attached to a wooden, custom-designed Oklahoma City Thunder keychain. DNA also sells backpacks from Backpacks with a Purpose (B-WAP). For every backpack sold, B-WAP donates two to children locally and overseas through partnerships with nonprofits Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and Maisha Project.

Black Optical

5820 N. Classen Blvd.

blackoptical.com

405-879-6776

One key to being a good student is typically the ability to see what the teacher writes on the chalkboard. Black Optical not only makes sure students can see their assignments; it helps them look good while they are doing them. The Classen Curve storefront carries the most stylish frames for setting a good, studious impression. Black Optical is as helpful with good times as it is for good grades, carrying many varieties of sunglass frames for sports, driving or just looking cool.

Melonbike

3021 N. Portland Ave.

melonbike.com

405-602-3310

Biking has long been synonymous with scholarly studies. Whether it is pedaling around the corner as an elementary school student or trekking across campus as an undergrad, many students need a good set of wheels to get from point A to point B. Melonbike carries the most reliable bicycle brands, and its helpful staff can pair riders of all skill levels with a model that suits their needs. The full-service bike shop also provides repairs, installations and fittings to make sure students ride safely in the new school year.

Bow & Arrow Boutique

617 N. Broadway Ave.

http://www.shopbowandarrow.com

405-601-0605

Just because some of us choose to wear the same dirty band shirt three of five school days per week does not mean everyone should do the same. For many, the first day of classes is a fashion show of its own. Bow & Arrow Boutique will have shoppers runway-ready at a reasonable price with its chic selection of dresses, tops and rompers. Don’t forget the importance of accessorizing. Bow & Arrow carries chokers and necklaces that will take any outfit to the next level.

Tree + Leaf Clothing

1705B NW 16th St.

treeandleafclothing.com

405-557-1900

Sure, school is important because it teaches people stuff — we all know that. It also functions as an important ground for flaunting one’s personal sense of fashion and style among a group of peers. To avoid the embarrassment of showing up on the first day of classes with the same nationally distributed slogan T-shirt or men’s romper, shop Tree + Leaf Clothing’s selection of locally conscious, eye-pleasing shirts, hats and apparel. Any fan of the Oklahoma City Thunder, local culture or great design in general would be happy to supplement their wardrobe with this inventory.

On A Whim

5850 N. Classen Blvd.

onawhimokc.com

405-848-3488

Adult shoppers might know On A Whim for its great tabletop housewares, stylish apparel and ornamental gifts. While parents are doing some shopping of their own, they should check out the shop’s children’s area. On A Whim carries educational books for young readers and some basic school needs like notebooks and water bottles. It is also a great place to take junior scholars as a treat for good grades.