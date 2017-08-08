Cover Teaser: Oklahoma Gazette explores the emerging hard seltzer trend and tests several products for deliciousness

Following the huge success of LaCroix’s line of flavored seltzers, the alcoholic beverage industry is moving toward hard seltzers — refreshing drinks with fewer calories than beer or hard soda. Oklahoma Gazette takes a dive into this trend in adult drinks and then bravely tests several products for deliciousness. Results vary.
By Jacob Threadgill.
Cover by Chris Street.

