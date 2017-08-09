Chicken-Fried News: Back to work

Remember that Native American museum planned for Oklahoma City that locals have been hearing about for more than a decade? Well, it’s still a thing, and it could very well be ready within the next five years.

NewsOK.com reported that construction of the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum near downtown Oklahoma City resumes Oct. 1. Work on the cultural center began as a state project in 2006 but was stalled as funding for the constructing state agency dried up in an ever-sinking state economy.

The state Legislature voted in 2015 to revive work on the museum with a combination of state funds, tribal pledges and a $9 million promise from the Oklahoma City Council.

It sounds sort of like car shopping. For Oklahomans on an average pay scale, it can be kind of a chore (and even terrifying) to visit dealerships and follow through to make sure you get the best car for your money. But heading to the lot with money from your friends and a $9 million promise from your parents sounds like a lot of fun!

Museum director James Pepper Henry, a member of the Kaw Nation of Oklahoma, told NewsOK.com that the museum’s plans are being updated with new advancements in technology that have come along since construction began. One of the ideas is that guests would pick a tribe of interest at the start of their visit and a special chipped card would customize their experience with information on the tribe’s history as they progressed through the displays.

While construction of the museum is expected to take two years to complete, it will take another year for exhibits to be prepared. The museum is scheduled to open April 2021.

We here at Chicken-Fried News are not letting a few work delays dampen our excitement for the new museum. Expect us to be among the many people eager to get a glimpse after the center’s debut.