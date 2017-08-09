Award-winning duo director Martin Scorsese and actor Leonardo DiCaprio are reportedly coming to Oklahoma in 2018 to film an adaptation of the New York Times bestseller Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

Longtime Scorsese production designer Dante Ferretti told trade publication Variety that he is traveling to Oklahoma for preliminary location scouting in the coming months and Scorsese wants to begin shooting Flower Moon in the spring.

The film rights to the book were quickly snapped up after it rose to bestseller status in early 2017. The story by David Grann recounts the meticulous and nefarious lengths to which white Oklahomans went to marry into and then murder members of the Osage nation after an oil discovery made the tribe some of the richest people in the country.

The shocking murders became one of the first high-profile cases for the burgeoning Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), led by a young J. Edgar Hoover. Roles for the film have not been set, but DiCaprio played Hoover in 2011’s J. Edgar directed by Clint Eastwood.

Scorsese will reportedly begin Flower Moon after wrapping on Netflix’s The Irishman, which stars another one of his muses, Robert De Niro. DiCaprio has starred in Scorsese’s Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street.