Oklahoma Hall of Fame hosts its third annual, locally themed casual beer-pairing event

With the recent explosion in Oklahoma’s craft brewing culture, the variety of labels and flavors local brewers offer is as colorful and diverse as the mosaic of people who make up our state.

Such a great selection leaves all levels of local beer enthusiasts with the challenge of trying as many of these great brews as possible.

Oklahoma Hall of Fame, in partnership with Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma, has a good solution. Oklahoma Born & Brewed is an upscale beer sampling and pairing event featuring an all-star lineup of state breweries. The event runs 7-10 p.m. Aug. 18 in the hall of fame’s home at Gaylord-Pickens Museum, 1400 Classen Drive.

The 12 state breweries on-site for samplings include 405 Brewing Co., Anthem Brewing Company, Bricktown Brewery, COOP Ale Works, Iron Monk Brewing Company, Marshall Brewing Company, Prairie Artisan Ales; Renaissance Brewing Company, Roughtail Brewing Co., Vanessa House Beer Co., Twisted Spike Brewing Company and Stonecloud Brewing Co. Twisted Spike and Stonecloud participate for the first time this year.

Born & Brewed is hosted by Second Century Board, Oklahoma Hall of Fame’s young professionals group. The first event was held in 2015 as a cooperative fundraiser with the Craft Brewers Association.

There are no formal tables to sit at during the beer pairing. Instead, guests casually mingle between their visits to beer vendor booths. Ned’s Catering provides food for the small-plate event with a menu specially crafted to complement the brews.

“It’s really just a fun tasting,” said Bailey Gordon, the Hall of Fame’s director of development. “We say it has the feel of a casual cocktail party because you get to go around to the breweries and taste whatever you want on your own time.”

Bluegrass quartet Bread and Butter Band will provide musical entertainment throughout the evening. Gordon said Born & Brewed is a great opportunity to meet with people who share similar interests.

“It’s just a couple of hours of getting to mingle with fellow Oklahomans who enjoy craft beer,” she said.

Gordon said the Hall of Fame’s mission is to tell the story of Oklahoma through the state’s people — and not just the most famous or most accomplished.

“[Born & Brewed] is a great way for us to highlight some of the things that are happening in Oklahoma today,” she said.

Gordon acknowledges that there are plenty of other beer tasting and pairing events in the Oklahoma City area, but Born & Brewed’s large and loyally local palate gives the event a distinct feel.

“Everything is from Oklahoma,” she said, “which is what makes it unique from other beer-tasting events.”

Individual tickets are $65 and must be purchased online in advance at oklahomahof.com. Admission is limited, and tickets will not be sold at the door. Sponsorship packages are also still available.

Visit oklahomahof.com.

Oklahoma Born & Brewed

7-10 p.m. Aug. 18

Oklahoma Hall of Fame

Gaylord-Pickens Museum

1400 Classen Drive

oklahomahof.com

405-523-3207

$65

Print headline: Sooner brewed: Oklahoma Hall of Fame hosts its third annual, locally themed casual beer-pairing event.