Okay Yeah Coffee & Eatery provides a unique experience on Film Row

Chad Grubbs wanted to bring a breath of fresh air to the Oklahoma City coffee shop and restaurant scene. It prompted him to open Okay Yeah Coffee & Eatery located at 705 W. Sheridan Ave. on Film Row.

“The biggest reason we decided to open Okay Yeah is that we really just love hospitality,” Grubbs said. “We love trying to be upbeat, to connect with people and just make quality things.”

The coffee shop and eatery serves many different delicious coffees, of course, but Grubbs said that since its conception, it has been known for handmade tarts.

“It’s kind of the nostalgia,” he said. “Waking up, going to school, having a Pop-Tart and hitting the road.”

Okay Yeah’s hand tarts are a nostalgic treat taken to a new level.

The restaurant serves an array of savory and sweet options — from s’mores made with vanilla bean pastry, chocolate and graham crackers and roasted marshmallows to pulled pork made with oven-roasted pork butt, house-made barbecue sauce and dill pickles.

Though Okay Yeah’s tarts lend themselves to a busy lifestyle, that hasn’t stopped customers from making themselves comfortable.

“We always thought we’d be something that was a little bit of a quicker way of life, but this experience has kind of taught us that we’re not that,” Grubbs said. “People like coming in here to hang out and relax, so we’ve really come full circle on what we serve to eat.”

He said that has caused them to add more diner food to their repertoire. If they see something they love, they try it. With a forever-changing list of offerings, Okay Yeah is consistently selling interesting fare.

“We have a lot more diner menu food now. The most fun thing we do right now is the breakfast burger,” he said. “We try to give everything a little twist. We try to do things that actually excite us.”

Okay Yeah also serves simple treats like granola and yogurt and salads.

Community ties

However, the eatery offers another interesting twist: what goes into the items on its menu.

“Eighty-five percent of our products are local and [made] in-house,” Grubbs said.

The majority of the ingredients used, including meats, poultry, eggs and milk, are locally sourced. That also includes Okay Yeah’s jams, which are all made in-house.

For Grubbs, using locally sourced ingredients goes beyond the common belief that local is better.

It’s also about the relationships that form when buying locally in Oklahoma. It’s important to Grubbs to make these connections and friendships because friends become family.

“My backbone is based on relationships,” he said. “We strove to make those relationships and invest in the community that typically invests in us.”

Building strong and lasting relationships with customers is just as important to him. Okay Yeah cares strongly about hospitality and strives to provide every guest with a quality experience.

“We try to be exceptional and not have it cost an arm and a leg,” he said.

Family business

Grubbs said he has gotten lucky with staffing and that even the staff is like family.

The Oklahoma City community has been incredibly supportive of Okay Yeah, and Grubbs is always working to find the perfect balance of customers’ wants and needs.

“We felt like the city was going this direction and people were buying into this district,” he said. “We could just be considered another coffee shop, but Oklahoma City has been really encouraging.”

Okay Yeah is located inside Plant Shoppe, an important spot to Grubbs.

“To make a long story short, the Plant Shoppe is my other half,” he said.

It’s run separately by his wife Jen Semmler Grubbs and provides customers with a curated selection of indoor plants.

Chad Grubbs hopes Okay Yeah will be around for a long time. Next-level hand tarts, quality ingredients, friendly people and coffee surrounded by beautiful plants are sure to have people saying “Cheers to the day” for years to come.

“Just come in and meet us,” he said. “If you come in and hang out enough, you become part of the family, and I think that might be the most interesting part of it all.”

Visit okayyeahco.com.