Chicken-Fried News: Going postal

As best we can tell, the U.S. Postal Service has not recently implemented doorstep airdrop deliveries of packages, but for some, it might feel like it.

Residents of Edmond’s Rose Creek neighborhood have been complaining that a postal worker has been tossing their packages rather than placing them down with care.

More than just allegations, resident security video shows a mail delivery lady seemingly lobbing boxes in front of home doors. Concerned Rose Creek homeowners also told KFOR that the postal worker would sometimes ignore important mail waiting to be delivered.

KFOR’s story gets really interesting when a reporter actually confronts the worker in the middle of her shift, asking her if the resident allegations are true.

“No, no, I mean not if I’m up there,” the frazzled delivery lady answered from her vehicle. “I might toss it a little bit, but I don’t, like, chuck them or anything if it says fragile.”

The idea of a postal worker deciding which packages are OK to toss and which are fragile enough to warrant more care is actually kind of amusing.

“Fine china from the Netherlands?” Plop! “A glass replica of Mad Eye Moody’s magic twitching eyeball from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire?” Whoosh! “The parts necessary to finally complete the world’s first operational flux capacitor?” Wham!

We here at Chicken-Fried News are hopeful that the problematic deliveries have been addressed by now.