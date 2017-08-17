RiverSport Adventures’ Surf Zone Thursdays start weekends off with a splash

Are you looking for an adventurous way to kick your weekend off early?

Riversport Adventures Oklahoma City in the Boathouse District could have what you’re looking for with Riversport Rapids Surf Zone Thursdays 4-9 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 24 at 800 Riversport Drive.

“We have a lot of active things going on,” said Elizabeth Laurent, senior marketing and sales director at OKC Boathouse Foundation. “People can either get on the water and take part in all of that, or if you just want to sit on the patio and hang out, it’s a great hangout spot.”

This is Riversport Adventures’ second summer to bring the whitewater experience to OKC.

Riversport Rapids, a $45.2 million MAPS 3 project, was completed May 2016, establishing a whitewater rafting and kayaking center in the metro. In addition to the whitewater center, other outdoor adventures offered include SandRidge Sky Trail (a six-level ropes course), Rumble Drop (an 80-foot free-fall), climbing walls, high-speed slides, a 700-foot zip line that stretches across the Oklahoma River and more.

“You could really spend the entire day out here,” Laurent said.

This introductory summer of Surf Zone Thursdays has already proven to be quite successful, Laurent said.

“We’ve had great attendance,” she said. “We actually sold out of rafts and tubes [recently], so it’s very popular.”

Those age 16 and up can enjoy whitewater rafting 4-5 p.m. for $39, which also covers all Surf Zone Thursday activities. Tubing, riverboarding and surfing are available for $19 a person 5-7 p.m.

The waters calm down 7-9 p.m. for attendees to be able to relax and float the lower pond on a raft or tube for $10 a person.

For those who prefer relaxing rather than adventuring, Surf Zone Thursdays also feature live music and food trucks from around the OKC area.

“It’s a great place to come to kick back and get your weekend started,” Laurent said. “When people are on the water in tubes and rafts, listening to music, and the sun starts going down, there’s just a really cool vibe going on.”

Beyond Surf Zone Thursday, Riversport Adventure Park is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Sunday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends Aug. 26-Oct. 29. Passes start at $49 per person and include whitewater rafting, tubing, riverboarding and all flatwater and land activities.

“You don’t have to know anything about rafting in order to go,” Laurent said. “You just come down and they teach you everything that you need to know, and then one of the raft guides goes in the raft with you and guides you through the whole process.”

Visit riversportokc.com.

Surf Zone Thursdays

4-9 p.m. Thursday and Aug. 24

Riversport Adventures Oklahoma City

800 Riversport Drive

riversportokc.org

405-552-4040

$10-$39

Print headline: In the zone, RiverSport Adventures’ Surf Zone Thursdays start weekends off with a splash