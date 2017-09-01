From quintessential Oklahoma City standards to new entries, delis in the area are the best place in the area to fill your sandwich, soup or salad craving. Not just for New York City, these seven locations are the best way to fill your need for cured meats.

Brown Bag Deli

7600 N. Western Ave., Nichols Hills

405-842-1444

Open since 1978, Brown Bag Deli is a classic in the Nichols Hills neighborhood. Under owners Sarah and Massoud Baghvardani, the deli makes everything in-house. It is perhaps best known for its curry chicken salad, but other deli classic like pastrami and corned beef also have their fans. Add some variation with sides like tabbouleh and hummus.

Caeli’s Sweets, Eats and Bar

726 W. Sheridan Ave.

caelissweetseatsandbar.com

405-600-7885

Not many delis offer a full bar like Caeli’s, which is located in the trendy Film Row District. The deli offers meatballs made fresh daily and high quality Boar’s Head meats and cheeses. It also offers Hawaiian-style poke bowls, which feature raw fish marinated in citrus.

Café 7

100 W. Main St., Suite 105

cafe7okc.com

405-748-3354, ext. 3

Café 7 offers premium products at a reasonable price, all of which checks in under $8. With selections that include pizza, pasta, salads and sandwiches, there is plenty to make you happy without hitting the wallet too hard.

District House

1755 NW 16th St.

distrcithouseokc.com

405-633-1775

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, District House caters a large variety of items that includes high quality coffee (cold brew or espresso) and vegetarian sandwiches. The entire menu is available all day, whether you’re interested in a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich or freshly baked desserts.

ND Foods

2632 W. Britton Road

405-840-9364

Named after the founder’s mother Dolores and son Nick, ND Foods has stood the test of time at its W. Britton Road location thanks to its dessert menu, Boar’s Head meat and cheese and entree menu that includes stuffed bell peppers and chicken pot pie. Apple pie like the one pictured is always piled high and covered in flaky crust that can be topped with ice cream.

Scottie’s Deli

427 NW 23rd St.

scottiesdeliokc.com

405-604-8940

The newest deli in town held its soft opening at the end of August. Under the guidance of Culinary Institute of America alum T.J. Johnson, Scottie’s Deli makes everything in-house. This includes curing and smoking all of its corned beef, pastrami, bacon and chicken. Scottie’s even makes its own mayonnaise and mustard while baking its own bread and desserts.

Someplace Else Deli & Bakery

2310 N. Western Ave.

405-524-0887

After celebrating its 40th anniversary last year, Someplace Else is better than ever, thanks to a tried-and-true menu that isn’t afraid to innovate. Owners Peggy and Dave Carty have such standbys on the menu as The Hoagie, a mix of ham, salami, Italian ham, lettuce, tomato and peppers on a house-made roll and Reuben. They also added options like the vegetarian hummus and prime rib over the years. It all comes served with a smile and fresh baked bread.