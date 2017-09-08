OKG Shop: All things autumn

Do you feel the crisp, humidity-free air on your skin? Does that make you want to pull out your fleece and consume all things flavored with pumpkin spice? Here is a guide to the places you need to visit to get everything from fall treats to apparel and camping gear.



L&B Yarn Co.

425 W. Gray St., Norman

lbyarnco.com

405-310-3636

While knitting is the perfect hobby because not only is it fun to pass the time, it also leads to useful products for the coming winter. If you want to knit your own scarf, sweater or blanket, there is no better place to go than Norman’s L&B Yarn Co. The store also offers classes on a variety of knitting styles each Saturday if you’re interested in getting started or expanding your knowledge.



Cuppies & Joe

727 NW 23rd St.

cuppiesandjoe.com

405-528-2122

There is something about the marriage of cupcakes and coffee that makes Historic Uptown’s Cuppies & Joe the perfect place to warm up as the temperature begins to drop. Bippity Bobbity Boo, a pumpkin spice cupcake with cream cheese icing, makes an appearance on the seasonal menu, which pairs nicely with gourmet coffee from Tulsa’s Topeca Coffee. Cuppies & Joe bakes an assortment of other goodies every day, including pies, which will be supplemented this fall for seasonal selections like ooey, gooey apple praline pie.

Triangle A&E

7201 N. Broadway Extension

triangleae.com

405-848-4661

Has the fall got you thinking about crafting? Triangle A&E is Oklahoma City’s preeminent store for all your decoration projects, serving the city since 1919. Peruse everything from fine art to drafting supplies while in the store or take advantage of its printing services for an autumn home makeover.

Culinary Kitchen + Home

7222 N. Western Ave.

culinarykitchen.com

405-418-4884

Open since 2007, Culinary Kitchen + Home has the largest locally owned selection of everything you’ll need to cook and host your own fall-themed dinner. Have you ever wanted to perfect that holiday tiramisu or autumn centerpiece? Check out the selection at Culinary Kitchen + Home for everything from kitchen utensils to spices like nutmeg, ginger, allspice, cinnamon and cloves needed to make pumpkin spice.

Native Summit

100 N. Broadway, Suite 118, Edmond

thenativesummit.com

405-513-5050

As the leaves begin to change, there is no better way to experience nature than to live amongst the beauty. If you’re looking to take a camping expedition this fall, Edmond’s Native Summit is the place to stock up on everything from protective wear to tents and accessories like climbing gear and outdoor cooking products.

Amini’s Galleria

6627 Northwest Expressway

aminis.com

405-722-2400

After you’ve baked your own fall treats and are decked out in knitted scarves, what better way to complement the crisp fall air than with an outdoor fire pit or patio heater. Amini’s on Northwest Expressway offers nearly 100 varieties of wood and gas fire pits perfect for roasting marshmallows and keeping your toes warm.

Blue Seven

7518 N. May Ave.

myblueseven.com

405-604-5199

Blue Seven strives to be a place that keeps you warm with apparel this fall but also connects Oklahoma’s community of artists and merchants. Pretty much everything sold in the boutique comes from the creative mind of an Oklahoman, for Oklahomans. As winter approaches, it might be a good idea to purchase one of Blue Seven’s blanket-lined jackets or a fashionable hoodie.