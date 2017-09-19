Cover Teaser: Oklahoma Gazette’s Fall Guide features more than two months of event listings and stories about fall attractions throughout the state

P.17 Oklahoma Gazette’s Fall Guide features more than two months of event listings and stories about fall attractions throughout the state. Learn more about Oklahoma’s natural wonders with The Nature Conservancy’s field trips, explore fall festivals and music events, take a walk through pumpkin patches and corn mazes and read about how local restaurants are changing their menus to fit the season and offering all sorts of fall-themed treats.
Cover by Christopher Street
P.17 Oklahoma Gazette’s Fall Guide features more than two months of event listings and stories about fall attractions throughout the state. Learn more about Oklahoma’s natural wonders with The Nature Conservancy’s field trips, explore fall festivals and music events, take a walk through pumpkin patches and corn mazes and read about how local restaurants are changing their menus to fit the season and offering all sorts of fall-themed treats.