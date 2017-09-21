Fall Guide: Musical meetings

Oklahoma International BlueGrass Festival

10 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 5, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Oct 6 and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 7

W. Warner Avenue and N. Seventh Street, Guthrie

oibf.com

405-282-4446

Free-$86

Musicians from Oklahoma and across the country ascend on the historic city of Guthrie to celebrate bluegrass. The festival began in 1996 as a way to promote bluegrass music in the state. Now, twenty-one years later, it attracts thousands of visitors annually in early October.

Indigo Fest

Friday-Sunday

Blue Doors at Tenkiller

98413 Oklahoma Highway 100, Gore

youarevenus.com/indigo

$60-$175

18+

This inaugural event uses music, art and healing to promote sustainable habits. The idea behind the three-day event at Blue Doors at Tenkiller is to make guests accountable for their own mess and waste while serving as a peaceful and relaxing place for the mind. The lineup is diverse, spanning from folk rock to hip-hop.

Plaza District Festival

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 30

16th Street Plaza District

1726 NW 16th St.

plazadistrictfestival.com

405-367-9403

Free

What’s better than a free festival in one of OKC’s up-and-coming neighborhoods? This all-day event packs local music, arts and food into the budding 16th Street Plaza District. Thirty-three different bands will perform on three different stages. Tulsa-based Sports and OKC’s own Special Thumbs headline the night set on the main stage.

KATT Fest 2017

4 p.m. Oct. 1

The Zoo Amphitheatre

2101 NE 50th St

katt.com/kattfest

1-866-977-6849

$35-$47.50

Feeling something more hardcore? Head out to The Zoo Amphitheatre to experience some of the bigger names in the hard rock and metal genre, like Korn and Chevelle. Rock 100.5 FM sponsors the daylong event and features two stages to entertain fans.

Groovefest

noon-9 p.m. Oct. 1

Andrews Park

201 W. Daws St., Norman

groovefest.org

Free

Music for a cause is perhaps the best way to describe Groovefest in Norman. This unique mix of arts of music helps raise human rights awareness. Once started by students, Groovefest, now in its 31st year, gives musicians an outlet to voice their passion.

Campfires, Cattle & Cowboys Gathering

5-9 p.m. Nov. 17

Chisholm Trail Heritage Center

1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan

onthechisholmtrail.com

580-252-6692

Free

Bring your boots and cowboy hats for this night of poetry featuring tall tales and folk songs. Five different open mics allow amateurs to take the stage, but poets like Jay Snider and Donnie Poindexter highlight the three-hour event. Gatherers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to the outdoor event.

