Cover Teaser: Oklahoma Contemporary’s new group art show, Not For Sale: Graffiti Culture in Oklahoma, features 10 homegrown graffiti artists in a collection of new and temporary works

P.21 Oklahoma Contemporary’s new group art show, Not For Sale: Graffiti Culture in Oklahoma, features 10 homegrown graffiti artists in a collection of new and temporary works exemplifying one of the “four elements of hip-hop.” The show is a must-see; once Not For Sale is over, these works will be covered by a fresh layer of paint.

By Ben Luschen

Cover photo by Garett Fisbeck