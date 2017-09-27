Chicken-Fried News: High standards

Oklahoma’s public education system is in a state of crisis. The only ones who don’t seem to understand that are certain members of the Oklahoma Legislature. (Rep. Michael Rogers, R-Broken Arrow, recently referred to reports of declining state funding for public schools as “fake news.”)

“We are in a terrible crisis and it is one that must be solved. If it isn’t, everything else unravels in this state,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister told News9 in late August.

What do you do in an education crisis? Continue to set high standards!

High standards for schools and students have become synonymous with public education in recent decades. As Oklahoma Watch reports, state education leaders sent an ambitious plan to the U.S. Department of Education as required under the Every Student Succeeds Act.

Under Oklahoma’s plan, state education leaders set goals that include reducing schools’ use of emergency-certified teachers by 95 percent and boosting high school graduation to 90 percent. Additionally, leaders will combat hunger, increase schools’ participation in school meal programs and improve early childhood education to ensure “75 percent of students enter kindergarten ready to read.”

Oklahoma Watch reports state leaders outlined strategies to reach all goals by 2025.

Kudos to our state education leaders for setting goals to inspire the state’s education system to greater heights. Let’s hope that state lawmakers work to aid the Oklahoma State Department of Education in their efforts to continue improving education.