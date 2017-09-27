OKCtoberfest expands to a two-day event at Delmar Gardens

The first time Anthem Brewing Company president Patrick Lively and The Lost Ogle founder Patrick Riley teamed up with the beer Ogletoberfest was such a success that they’ve continued the trend with the OKCtoberfest event.

Much like the decision to partner on a beer, the opportunity to give Oklahoma City its own Oktoberfest event like ones in Choctaw and Tulsa came during a conversation between friends.

“There are a few other Oktoberfest events across Oklahoma, but nothing in the urban core of the city,” Lively said. “It was an opportunity to do something for Oklahoma City.”

Last year’s inaugural event at the OKC Farmers Market District’s Delmar Gardens Food Truck Park, 1225 SW Second St., attracted more than 1000 people, Riley said, and led this year’s event to be expanded to two days: 2 p.m.-midnight Oct. 6 and noon-midnight Oct. 7.

General admission is $7-$10. Portions of the proceeds benefit OKC Farmers Market District, which has gone from an afterthought beyond the farmers market to a burgeoning neighborhood that’s now home to The Loaded Bowl, Rewind Pub, Power House, Silo clothing store and more.

“Three years ago, the Farmers Market District was probably a place you didn’t want to be at night,” Riley said. “I hate the word gentrification in this case because there has been a lot of progress. It’s a great event spot. The whole inner core of OKC continues to change; whether it is Midtown or Farmers Market District, it’s all different than it was five years ago.”

The world’s largest Oktoberfest is held annually in Munich, Germany, and attracts more than 6 million people during its three-week run for a tradition that dates back to the 19th century.

The Oklahoma City version puts the onus on the beer. Lively and Prairie Artisan Ales’ Greg Powell will curate an unfinalized selection of beers from Oklahoma, across the United States and Germany.

“It’s not kitschy German appropriation,” Riley said. “I just wanted a place people could hang out and drink a good selection of craft beer. It’s an excuse to do something on beautiful fall afternoon.”

With both American- and German-style Oktoberfest beer available, Lively said it is a good opportunity to discern the difference between the two. The German märzen style is traditionally full of malt with a hint of spicy malt. Lively said the American style is usually sweeter.

“The traditional Oktoberfest beer in Germany is not the taste we’ve taken on in America,” Lively said. “We try to make something that reminds people of the fall.”

With Anthem’s Ogletoberfest, Lively went with Vienna-style hops instead of the traditional märzen style.

“It’s a little bit darker in color but still clean and sharp,” Lively said. “It’s something people will like on a chilly night.”

Throughout the event, 16-ounce beers will be available for $6 per pour. Delmar Gardens will also curate a variety of local food trucks over the two-day event. Live music is also scheduled. Big Truck Tacos, Holey Rollers, St. Paddy Cakes, Yum Yum Bites and Stray Dog Food Truck are among the food trucks that will be on hand for the event. Each truck will provide a Bavarian-inspired special. For instance, St. Paddy Cakes will serve schnitzel with brown mushroom gravy on a potato cake.

“Last year, my favorite thing was The Loaded Bowl,” Riley said. “It was like 8 o’clock, I was drinking an Oktoberfest, which is my favorite style of beer, eating vegan mac and cheese and thinking, ‘This is a odd combo, but I like it.’”

After a successful first year and expanding in its second iteration, Lively sees the partnership as one that will continue.

“I hope this festival is something that lasts for years to come and becomes a mainstay,” Lively said.

Visit okctoberfest.net.

OKCtoberfest 2017

2 p.m.-midnight Oct. 6 and noon-midnight Oct. 7

Delmar Gardens Food Truck Park

1225 SW Second St.

okctoberfest.net

405-323-8454

$7-$10

21+

Print headline: Bavarian brewfest; OKCtoberfest expands to a two-day event in its second year.