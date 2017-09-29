Gazedibles: Gourmet roast

Coffee makes the world go round, and Oklahoma City and the surrounding area has no shortage of coffee shops and roasters that run the gamut from minimalist cafes to ornate experiences.

By Jacob Threadgill | Photos by Garett Fisbeck, Garett Fisbeck / file and Gazette / file

Elemental Coffee Roasters

815 N. Hudson Ave.

elementalcoffee.com

405-604-9766

The coffee at Elemental is much like the aesthetic of the store: straight and to the point. The small-batch roastery doesn’t add artificial flavors to its beans, and the interior is sleek and modern. Learn how to brew through different recipes and shop from a variety of coffee from around the world while also exploring the cafe menu that is friendly to both carnivores and vegetarians.

Hank’s Coffee & Wine

1227 N. Walker Ave.

hankscoffee.com

405-778-6294

The eponymous Hank at the Midtown coffee and wine shop was the owner’s loving mixed breed they called “cow dog.” Hank serves as the logo for the store and is printed on T-shirts. The kitschy cafe features a variety of espressos, including an Irish coffee with whiskey, which makes it appropriate for morning or night.

Leap Coffee Roasters

44 NE 51st St.

leapcoffeeroasters.com

405-602-5800

Leap supplies coffee to many restaurants in the area, but its retail location is open Wednesday-Friday. Owners Eric Starkey and Kari Hirst Starkey are committed to supplying organic and fair trade certified coffee while also supporting Oklahoma City’s artist community. Earlier this year, the Starkeys began partnering with local artists to design art for their coffee bags and they split proceeds with the artists.

Okay Yeah Co.

705 W. Sheridan Ave.

okayyeahco.com

405-652-1322

Okay Yeah brings a refreshing and amiable atmosphere to its Film Row location where owner Chad Grubbs places an emphasis on providing a space where customers can relax in a warm environment. Guests can sip a Spanish cortado or an Italian macchiato coffee and also try a sweet or savory pastry tart made with local ingredients.

Rick’s Fine Chocolates & Coffees

109 W. Oklahoma Ave., Guthrie

ricksdowntown.com

405-293-9309

What better way to enjoy a stroll around charming downtown Guthrie than with a sweet treat or organic coffee brew from Rick’s? Fall and winter concoctions include creations like pecan pie and gingerbread lattes. Enjoy one of Rick’s many desserts that includes everything from coconut haystacks to chocolate-covered orange peels.

Vintage Coffee

1101 NW 49th St.

facebook.com/vintagecoffeeok

405-752-0038

This northwest OKC establishment is known for its cold drinks, which can be picked up from a drive-thru window. Choose from 12 Vintage favorite flavor combinations like Lucky Charm (Irish cream, toffee and green sprinkles) or Cancun (mocha, cinnamon and cayenne power) or be your own alchemist by choosing from over 30 flavors.

Wild Hero Coffee Co.

331 N. Mustang Road, Mustang

facebook.com/wildherocoffeeco

405-376-4700

Coffee beans are at the forefront of Mustang’s only locally owned coffeehouse. Choose from locally roasted expresso, coffee or an exciting array of frozen sweet coffee drinks like German chocolate or salted caramel mocha. You can also pick up a quiche or panini for lunch.