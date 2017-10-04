Chicken-Fried News: Ahoy!

Lloyd Tillman just stole a $4,000 painting and a box of steaks from the porch of an Edmond home. Since the media likes to flirt with criminal nicknames, Tillman earned the title Porch Pirate.

When one earns the name Porch Pirate from News9, one must not disappoint. While the title has been used before, perhaps Tillman started thinking of himself as a pirate, one who attacks and robs not at sea but across the region. Arrgh!

Days after the neighborhood plunder, Tillman was at a gas station near Interstate 35 in Edmond when police spotted him in a 2014 yellow Chevrolet Camaro. An unmarked Oklahoma City Police vehicle parked behind Tillman’s vehicle, and an Edmond detective walked toward the vehicle, issuing commands with a gun drawn. Tillman, seated inside the vehicle, responded with his hands up but put his foot on the pedal and drove past two detectives, over a curb and onto the grass to flee arrest, according to The Edmond Sun.

Tillman traveled to Garvin County, where he allegedly burglarized a business, stole checks and set the business on fire, News9 reported.

Potentially facing charges related to the theft of a painting and steaks, fleeing law enforcement, burglary and arson, Tillman fled to Texas. Once in Greenville, northeast of Dallas, Tillman attempted to cash a stolen check. A suspicious store clerk called the Garvin County business, which confirmed the check was stolen. The Porch Pirate fled with officers in pursuit, according to News9.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Department, Greenville Police, Texas State Trooper and the state’s K9 unit “apprehended Lloyd Wayne Tillman, 38, after a high-speed chase, crash and foot pursuit into a wooden area,” The Edmond Sun reported.

Avast! Tillman was stopped. No longer a Porch Pirate, he is now known by his inmate number.