Halloween: Events throughout the OKC metro area offer ghosts, costumes, trick-or-treating and train rides

Spike’s Spooktacular Fall Festival

4 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday

Sam Noble Museum

2401 Chautauqua Ave., Norman

samnoblemuseum.ou.edu

405-325-4712

Free

Skeletons aren’t just creepy — they can also be educational, like the prehistoric fossils on display at Sam Noble Museum. The free event offers visitors a chance to tour the museum’s many informative exhibits in family-friendly costumes, visit a face-painting station and post selfies on Instagram and Twitter to compete in a social media costume contest. No bones about it; your family will have tons of festive fun.

Downtown Norman Fall Fest

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday

E. Main St., Norman

normanfallfest.com

Free

Costumed trick-or-treaters and carnival rides fill Main Street for this festival, now in its fifth year. Little hobgoblins can get their free candy fix from area businesses and their mummies and deaddies can purchase more substantial fare from local food trucks and take in live performances.

Edmond Historic Ghost Tours

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Downtown Edmond

edmondhistoricpreservationtrust.com

405-715-1889

$7

Even if you don’t believe in ghosts, you can still do your own haunting in Edmond on tours through historic downtown locations. You’ll be spirited away to the town’s past by guides dressed as renowned local figures from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Adèle Wolf’s Burlesque & Variety Show

8 p.m. Friday

Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center

3000 General Pershing Blvd.

adelewolf.com

405-951-0000

$25-$40

This is one Halloween party that isn’t for the kiddies — in fact, no one under the age of 18 will be admitted to this variety show featuring burlesque and belly dancers and an aerial performer. Audience members are eligible to win door prizes from local businesses and spirited libations will be available for the 21-and-older crowd.

Run the Boolevard

8 a.m. Saturday

Orvis Risner Elementary School

2801 S. Rankin Ave., Edmond

runtheboolevard.com

$15-$30

Run like the devil, but for a good cause. Proceeds from this race benefit the Orvis Risner Elementary School Parent Teacher Association, which provides classroom supplies, technology and other extracurricular learning opportunities to students. Kids age 12 and younger can participate in a fun run inside the school. Family-friendly costumes are encouraged, and food trucks, bounce houses and other activities will also be onsite.

Turn the Town Upside Down!

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

1700 NE 63rd St.

nationalcowboymuseum.org

405-478-2250

Free-$5

Celebrate the season the cowboy way in Prosperity Junction, the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum’s replica cattle town. Sip sarsaparilla, chew on some saltwater taffy, decorate paper lanterns and make and name a magic wand. Er … some of that stuff might be a little more historically accurate than others. Be on the lookout for representatives from Oklahoma Children’s Theatre dressed as beloved children’s characters.

Halloween Steam Train

9:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., Saturday; 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Sunday

Oklahoma Railway Museum

3400 NE Grand Blvd.

oklahomarailwaymuseum.org

405-424-8222

Free-$15

All aboard the Halloween train departing from the depot at Oklahoma Railway Museum and pulled by a vintage steam locomotive. Costumes are encouraged, goodie bags are provided to passengers and miniature golf and moon bounce activities will help young rail-riders blow off additional steam.

Trick Orr Treat

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday

Orr Family Farm

14400 S. Western Ave.

orrfamilyfarm.com

405-799-3276

$13.50-$34.50

The extra “R” in Trick Orr Treat stands for, well, it’s actually just the name of the family that first turned their farm into an amusement park in 2003. In addition to the standard seasonal attractions available for farmgoers — the corn maze, hayrides, zip lines, a barnyard petting zoo — special Halloween events include a costume contest, a family-friendly film screening and, of course, trick-or-treating. Stick around after the park closes for fireworks.

Halloween on the Green

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

Ed Lycan Conservatory

3400 NW 36th St.

okc.gov

$5

A refurbished garden from the 1920s, Ed Lycan Conservatory is haunted only by natural beauty, with plenty of giant glass windows to let the sunlight in, so don’t expect to get scared unless you suffer from botanaphobia (fear of plants) or nelophobia (fear of windows). Instead of scares, this family-oriented event features face-painting, coloring and sugar skull decorating. Participants can also pot their own plants to take home.

Day of the Dead Festival

1 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

16th Street Plaza District

NW 16th Street between Classen Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue

plazadistrict.org

405-367-9403

Free

Observed in Mexico and throughout Latin America, Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a celebration of the dear and departed. Traditional music and dance performances, an art show, food trucks, children’s activities and a traditional La Catrina walking procession featuring calavera (skull) costumed participants in the Plaza District will help attendees appreciate and honor the holiday.

Magic Lantern

3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Sunday

The Paseo Arts District

NW 30th Street and Dewey Avenue

thepaseo.org

405-525-2688

Free

If you’re sick of all the scares, Magic Lantern in The Paseo Arts District is billed as a “night of light instead of fright” and celebrates autumnal artistry, allowing participants to fashion their own costumes with the help of professional artists who will also craft a site-specific labyrinth and perform choreographed dance pieces created especially for the evening.

Print headline: Fearsome functions; Events throughout the metro offer ghosts, costumes, trick-or-treating and train rides.