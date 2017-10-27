Halloween: Haunted attractions throughout the metro offer frights of every kind, from zombies to haunted houses

KATT Haunted Forest

7:30 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday

Lost Lakes Amphitheatre and Water Park

3501 NE 10th St.

kattshauntedforest.com

405-702-4040

$20-$35

13+

Experience a heart-pounding 20 minutes in the nightmare-infested Haunted Forest around Lost Lakes. Expect ghosts, zombies, monsters and versions of everyone’s favorite Stephen King clown at every corner. A full-service bar waits at the end of the haunt with adult beverages and a fire pit to help ease your terror.

The Sanctuary OKC

8 p.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 19-31 and Nov. 3-4

12101 N. Interstate 35 Service Road

thesanctuaryokc.com

405-237-2803

$15-$35

Assume your favorite horror movie role inside The Sanctuary’s Hollywood-inspired venue, complete with detailed set design and special effects. To truly get into the mood, read up on The Sanctuary’s extensive “history” as a creepy sanitarium run by a mad staff of doctors. This venue takes pride in its lifelike props and realistic scenes. Get in line early to get your adrenaline rush this season.

NightFall Haunted Territory

7:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. Friday-Sunday and Monday-Tuesday, 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Sunday

2820 NE 50th St.

facebook.com/nightfallhauntedterritory

405-973-6100

$20

What’s better than outdoor barbecue and an ice-cold beer? Having both in front of a campfire, watching scary movies and listening to screams coming from a nearby haunted house. Nightfall Haunted Territory is for party animals and weekend relaxers alike, with thrills for all.

Frontier City FrightFest

6 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday

11501 N. Interstate 35 Service Road

frontiercity.com

405-478-2140

$34.60-$36.60

When the sun goes down, the ghouls come out at Frontier City’s famous FrightFest this month. If you can survive the park’s three scare zones, make your way into the Nightmare Haunted House for full-fledged scares, enjoy the FreakShow Deluxe or dance with various undead characters throughout the park. Monsters emerge at 6 p.m.

Haunt the Zoo

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Oklahoma City Zoological Park and Botanical Garden

2101 NE 50th St.

okczoo.com

405-424-3344

$7-$18

Celebrate the season’s festivities in a family-friendly setting at OKC Zoo. Take the kids trick-or-treating and visit a trail of 25 themed booths or take a ride on the Ghost Train. It’s a whole new way to see wildlife and celebrate Halloween. Don’t forget a family photo by the giant pumpkins!

Zombie Apocalypse Paintball at Orr Family Farm

7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Nov. 4 and 11th

Orr Family Farm

14400 S. Western Ave.

orrfamilyfarm.com

405-799-3276

$20

The undead are back with a vengeance this month at Orr Family Farm. Help take back the farm on a war wagon with a paintball gun in tow. With glow-in-the-dark paintballs, you can rest assured that your targets have been hit even after sunset (prime zombie hours).

Guthrie Haunted Scaregrounds

7 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, Tuesday and Nov. 3-4

4524 Riverside Circle, Guthrie

guthriehaunts.com

405-243-7671

$15-$25

Over 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor terrors ensures a good scare for anyone brave enough to step foot on the Haunted Scaregrounds. This super haunt features a ghoul-stricken house, plenty of outside entertainment and interactive attraction Insomnia. Remember to wear clothes you don’t mind getting splattered with a little blood.

Battle Park Zombie Hunt

7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. Oct. 20-28 and Nov. 3-4

14805 W. Industrial Road, Guthrie

battleparkok.com

405-433-2223

$5-$21

There are many ways to kill a zombie. Battle Park gives you three options to save the world from a total apocalypse. Newbies can practice paintball-shooting skills at the Zombie Hunt Target Shoot and then join the Battle Wagon on a Zombie Hunt Ride. Zombie Hunt Trail lets seasoned soldiers fight zombies on foot with paintballs. All zombies are unarmed, unless you count their voracious hunger for brains.

Thunderbird Trail of Fear Haunted Scream Park

6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 19-31 and Nov. 3-4

14501 E. Etowah Road, Noble

thunderbirdtrailoffear.com

844-332-3327

$15-$35

Hardcore Halloween fans, rejoice; Thunderbird offers three major attractions at its fifth annual Scream Park. The Magic Guild showcases tricks and illusions, The Rotting Dead: Reckoning features an intense hayride through a virus-riddled landscape full of infected “rotters” and Hackensaw Haunted Hill holds a cannibalistic family. If you’re feeling hungry afterward, try The Gut Hut and then check out The Apothescary souvenir shop.

Reding Farm Haunted Maize Harvest of Fear

7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

614 Reding Road, Chickasha

redsiloproductions.com

405-222-0624

$15-$30

Enjoy scares that make you jump in one of Oklahoma’s largest corn mazes at Reding Farm. Walk — or maybe run — through a labyrinth of terrors or keep off the ground with a Haunted Hayride.

Newcastle Nightmare

7:30 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday

900 N. Portland Ave., Newcastle

newcastlenightmare.net

405-488-5274

$10-$25

The Halloween season means there’s action-filled adventure at Newcastle Nightmare. The Haunted Trail and Graveyard dares guests to escape various ghosts and spooky creatures, with twists and turns at every corner. If you have it out for zombies, take a ride on a trailer to destroy the undead with paintballs. Find your way through the Dark Maze, but be careful not to wake the deceased from their slumber.

Print headline: Frightening features; Haunted attractions throughout the metro offer frights of every kind, from zombies to haunted houses.