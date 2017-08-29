Best of OKC 2017: Food & Drink

Best tea or coffeehouse

1. All About Cha, several metro locations

2. Elemental Coffee Roasters

3. Urban Teahouse

4. Coffee Slingers Roasters

5. Aloha Shave Ice & Coffee Shoppe

Best local winery

1. Put a Cork In It Winery, 115 E. California Ave.

2. Waters Edge Winery

3. Clauren Ridge Vinyard & Winery

4. Strebel Creek Vineyards

5. Farfalla Wines

Best local craft beer

1. COOP Ale Works, 4745 Council Heights Road

2. Anthem Brewing Company

3. Mustang Brewing Company

4. Prairie Artisan Ales

5. Roughtail Brewing Co.

Best beer selection

1. TapWerks Ale House, 121 E. Sheridan Ave.

2. Republic Gastropub

3. James E. McNellie’s Public House

4. Oak & Ore

5. The Pump Bar

Best cocktail

1. Lunchbox at Edna’s, 5137 Classen Circle

2. The Black Betty at The Pump Bar

3. Old Fashioned at The R&J Lounge and Supper Club

4. Fire on the Pineapple at Guyutes

5. Sputnik at Bunker Club

Best breakfast

1. Jimmy’s Egg, several metro locations

2. Cafe Kacao Latin Cuisine

3. Classen Grill

4. Hatch

5. Sunnyside Diner

Best brunch

1. Cheever’s Cafe, 2409 N. Hudson Ave.

2. Hatch

3. Jimmy’s Egg

4. Rococo

5. The Pump Bar

Best meal for a deal

1. Empire Slice House, 1734 NW 16th St.

2. Big Truck Tacos

3. GoGo Sushi Express and Grill

4. Chick N Beer

5. 3Sixty Restaurant & Bar

Best late-night eats

1. Beverly’s Pancake House, 3315 Northwest Expressway

2. Empire Slice House

3. Waffle Champion

4. The Pump Bar

5. Sauced on Paseo

Best hamburgers

1. The Garage Burgers & Beer, several metro locations

2. S&B’s Burger Joint

3. Nic’s Grill

4. Tucker’s Onion Burgers

5. Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler

Best sandwich shop

1. The Mule, 1630 N. Blackwelder Ave.

2. City Bites

3. Someplace Else A Deli & Bakery

4. Neptune Sub Sandwiches

5. The Sandwich Club

Best barbecue restaurant

1. Swadley’s Bar-B-Q, several metro locations

2. Earl’s Rib Palace

3. Iron Star Urban Barbeque

4. Back Door Barbecue

5. Bedlam Bar-B-Q

Best pizza place

1. Hideaway Pizza, several metro locations

2. Empire Slice House

3. Upper Crust Pizza

4. Pizzeria Gusto

5. Sauced on Paseo

Best steakhouse

1. Cattlemen’s Steakhouse, 1309 S. Agnew Ave.

2. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

3. Ranch Steakhouse

4. Red PrimeSteak

5. Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse

Best sushi

1. Sushi Neko, 4318 N. Western Ave.

2. The Sushi Bar

3. GoGo Sushi Express and Grill

4. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant

5. Yokozuna

Best soul food

1. Bobo’s Chicken, 1812 NE 23rd St.

2. MaMa E’s Wings & Waffles

3. Off the Hook Seafood & More

4. Cajun King

5. Taste of Soul Chicken & Waffles

Best chicken-fried steak

1. Cheever’s Cafe, 2409 N. Hudson Ave.

2. Del Rancho

3. Ann’s Chicken Fry House

4. Kendall’s Restaurant

5. Chuck House

Best vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free or healthy menu options

1. Coolgreens, several metro locations

2. Picasso Cafe

3. The Loaded Bowl

4. The Red Cup

5. The Earth Cafe & Deli

Best patio dining

1. The Bleu Garten, 301 NW 10th St.

2. The Mont

3. Barrios Fine Mexican Dishes

4. The Pump Bar

5. Aloha Shave Ice & Coffee Shoppe

Best liquor store

1. Byron’s Liquor Warehouse, 2322 N. Broadway Ave.

2. Moore Liquor

3. Pancho’s Liquortown

4. Freeman’s Liquor Mart

5. Sean’s Wine & Spirits

Best seafood restaurant

1. Pearl’s Oyster Bar, 5641 N. Classen Blvd.

2. The Drake Seafood and Oysterette

3. The Shack Seafood & Oyster Bar

4. Off the Hook Seafood & More

5. Rococo

Best dessert shop or bakery

1. Pie Junkie, 1711 NW 16th St.

2. La Baguette Bakery

3. Ingrid’s Kitchen

4. Cuppies & Joe

5. Brown’s Bakery

Best Mexican restaurant

1. Ted’s Cafe Escondido, several metro locations

2. Chelino’s Mexican Restaurant

3. Barrios Fine Mexican Dishes

4. Alfredo’s Mexican Cafe

5. Abel’s Mexican Restaurant

Best Latin restaurant

1. Café do Brasil, 440 NW 11th St., Suite 100

2. 1492 New World Latin Cuisine

3. Cafe Kacao Latin Cuisine

4. Zarate’s Latin Mexican Grill

5. Cafe Antigua

Best Italian restaurant

1. Gabriella’s Italian Grill & Pizzeria, 1226 NE 63rd St.

2. Stella Modern Italian Cuisine

3. Vito’s Ristorante

4. Bella Vista Italian Kitchen

5. Patrono Italian Restaurant

Best Western European restaurant, not Italian

1. Ingrid’s Kitchen, several metro locations

2. La Baguette Bistro

3. Fassler Hall

4. Old Germany Restaurant

5. Royal Bavaria

Best Mediterranean restaurant

1. Basil Mediterranean Café, 211 NW 23rd St.

2. Zorba’s Mediterranean Cuisine

3. NuNu’s Mediterranean Cafe & Market

4. Mediterranean Imports & Deli

5. Couscous Cafe

Best Indian restaurant

1. Gopuram Taste of India, 4559 NW 23rd St.

2. Taj Cuisine of India

3. Sheesh Mahal

4. Misal Bistro

5. Himalayas Aroma of India

Best Japanese restaurant

1. Shōgun Steak House of Japan, 11900 N. May Ave.

2. Musashi’s

3. Sushi Neko

4. Gorō Ramen

5. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant

Best Chinese restaurant

1. Dot Wo Garden, 6161 N. May Ave.

2. Grand House Asian Bistro

3. Lido Restaurant

4. Chow’s Chinese Restaurant

5. Szechuan Bistro

Best Thai restaurant

1. Panang Thai Restaurant, several metro locations

2. Sala Thai

3. Thai House Restaurant

4. Tana Thai Bistro

5. Charm Thai Cuisine

Best Vietnamese restaurant

1. Golden Phoenix, 2728 N. Classen Blvd.

2. Pho Lien Hoa

3. Lido Restaurant

4. Pho Cuong

5. VII Asian Bistro

Best pho restaurant

1. Pho Lien Hoa, 901 NW 23rd St.

2. Pho’ever

3. Pho Cuong

4. Pho Bulous

5. VII Asian Bistro

Best new restaurant

1. Barrios Fine Mexican Dishes, 1000 N. Hudson Ave.

2. Aurora Breakfast, Bar & Backyard

3. Gorō Ramen

4. Revolucion Taqueria & Cantina

5. Ur/bun

Best fine dining establishment

1. Cheever’s Cafe, 2409 N. Hudson Ave.

2. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

3. Vast

4. Red PrimeSteak

5. Rococo

Best neighborhood pub

1. The Pump Bar, 2425 N. Walker Ave.

2. Henry Hudson’s Pub

3. James E. McNellie’s Public House

4. Oak & Ore

5. Saints

Best dive bar

1. Edna’s, 5137 Classen Circle

2. HiLo Club

3. The Pump Bar

4. Lumpy’s Bar & Grill

5. Bunker Club

Best upscale bar

1. Sidecar Barley & Wine Bar, 1100 N. Broadway Ave.

2. Vast

3. O Bar at Ambassador Hotel Oklahoma City

4. The Manhattan OKC

5. Ludivine

Best new bar

1. The Manhattan OKC, 210 Park Ave., Suite 150

2. Bunker Club

3. Lost Highway

4. Kong’s Tavern

5. The Union@SoSA

Best diner

1. Beverly’s Pancake House, 3315 Northwest Expressway

2. Sunnyside Diner

3. Boomarang Diner

4. The Diner

5. Jim’s Diner

Best food truck or food cart

1. The Saucee Sicilian

2. Taste of Soul Egg Roll

3. Thunder Dogs

4. Taqueria Sanchez

5. Phill Me Up Cheesesteaks

Best Uptown 23rd district restaurant

1. Big Truck Tacos, 530 NW 23rd St.

2. Cheever’s Cafe

3. The Pump Bar

4. The Drake Seafood and Oysterette

5. Chick N Beer

Best Plaza district restaurant

1. Empire Slice House, 1734 NW 16th St.

2. The Mule

3. Gorō Ramen

4. Oak & Ore

5. The Pritchard Wine Bar

Best Paseo Arts district restaurant

1. Paseo Grill, 2909A Paseo St.

2. Picasso Cafe

3. Sauced on Paseo

4. Red Rooster Bar and Grill

5. The Other Room

Best Automobile Alley district restaurant

1. Hideaway Pizza, several metro locations

2. Hatch

3. Cultivar Mexican Kitchen

4. Red PrimeSteak

5. Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse

Best Bricktown district restaurant

1. Chelino’s Mexican Restaurant, 15 E. California Ave.

2. Bricktown Brewery

3. Bourbon St. Cafe

4. Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill

5. Dekora!

Best Midtown district restaurant

1. Café do Brasil, 440 NW 11th St., Suite 100

2. Waffle Champion

3. Barrios Fine Mexican Dishes

4. 1492 New World Latin Cuisine

5. Stella Modern Italian Cuisine

Best Western Avenue district restaurant

1. The Wedge Pizzeria, 4709 N. Western Ave.

2. Sushi Neko

3. Musashi’s

4. The Drum Room

5. VZD Restaurant & Bar

Best Downtown restaurant

1. Kitchen No. 324, 324 N. Robinson Ave.

2. Museum Cafe

3. The Loaded Bowl

4. Joey’s Pizzeria

5. Flint

Best Participating Restaurant in OKC Restaurant Week

1. Cheever’s Cafe, 2409 N. Hudson Ave.

2. Republic Gastropub

3. Rococo

4. Vast

5. Chef Curry To Go

Best restaurant overall

1. Cheever’s Cafe, 2409 N. Hudson Ave.

2. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

3. Ranch Steakhouse

4. The Pump Bar

5. Dale’s BBQ House

Return to Best of OKC 2017 introduction page.

View party pictures from the August 22nd event at The Criterion.