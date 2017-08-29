Best of OKC 2017: National

Best national or regional retail establishment you wish was locally owned

1. Trader Joe’s, 6409 Avondale Drive

2. Target

3. Whole Foods Market

4. Anthropologie

5. H&M

Best national or regional gym

1. Planet Fitness, several metro locations

2. Gold’s Gym

3. Anytime Fitness

4. Orangetheory Fitness

5. Fitness One

Best national or regional hotel

1. The Skirvin Hilton Oklahoma City, 1 Park Ave.

2. 21c Museum Hotel

3. Embassy Suites by Hilton

4. Aloft Hotels

5. Renaissance Waterford

Best national or regional restaurant you wish was locally owned

1. Chick-fil-A, several metro locations

2. Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar

3. The Cheesecake Factory

4. Chili’s Grill & Bar

5. El Chico Cafe

Best national or regional sandwich shop

1. Panera Bread, several metro locations

2. Jersey Mike’s Subs

3. Jason’s Deli

4. Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches

5. Subway

Best national or regional mexican restaurant

1. Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant, several metro locations

2. Chuy’s

3. On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

4. Taco Bell

5. El Chico Cafe

Best National or Regional Steakhouse

1. Texas Roadhouse, several metro locations

2. Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse

3. Outback Steakhouse

4. LongHorn Steakhouse

5. Logan’s Roadhouse

Return to Best of OKC 2017 introduction page.

View party pictures from the August 22nd event at The Criterion.