Toast fall’s best libations at these events

Metro

ARTonTAP

Join Oklahoma City Museum of Art for its 14th annual ARTonTAP beer tasting event. The evening consists of over 80 varieties of beer, eats and treats from local restaurants around the metro, live music and a rooftop terrace beer garden by Heineken USA. Tickets are $50-$65 and are only available in advance.

7-10 p.m. Friday, Oklahoma City Museum of Art, 415 Couch Drive, okcmoa.com

OKCtoberfest

Get ready for OKCtoberfest, Oklahoma City’s first Oktoberfest-style craft beer festival. The second year of the event features an on-tap mix of over 30 local and national seasonal and craft beers, food trucks with OKCtoberfest-exclusive menu items and live music. Tickets are $7-$10 in advance, and attendees must be age 21 or older.

Friday-Saturday, OKC Farmers Public Market, 311 S. Klein Ave.,

okctoberfest.net

OK Ale Trail 5K Beer Run

Jump into your running shoes and get ready to sip some beer at OK Ale Trail 5K Beer Run hosted by The Patriarch Craft Beer House & Lawn and Edmond Fine Arts Institute. This year’s run features food trucks, live music and special brews by COOP Ale Works, Anthem Brewing Company and Roughtail Brewing Co. Registration for the run is $40 and includes four craft beers (one after each lap) and a souvenir beer glass.

11 a.m. Oct. 21, Edmond Fine Arts Institute, 27 E. Edwards St., Edmond, edmondfinearts.com

OKBio BrewFest

Taste product from more than 20 different breweries, distilleries and wineries at OKBio BrewFest and learn about the diverse bioscience industry in Oklahoma. General admission tickets are $35 and include a 14-oz. BrewFest mug, a BrewFest T-shirt and unlimited samples.

5-7 p.m. Nov. 9, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, 2 S. Mickey Mantle Drive, i2e.org/okbio/okbio-brewfest

State

Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa

If you are looking for an authentic Bavarian culture experience, look no further than Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa. Ranked as one of the top 10 Oktoberfests in the United States by USA Today, this festival has it all. Tickets are free for kids age 12 and under, and adult tickets cost $7-$10. Tickets include access to the Dachshund Dash, live music, German beer and food and much more. In addition, revelers can purchase carnival ride wristbands for $20.

Oct. 19-22, River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave., Tulsa, tulsaoktoberfest.org

First Draft Craft Beer Tasting

Help support journalism in Oklahoma with Tulsa Press Club at its 13th annual First Draft Craft Beer Tasting. The tasting features samples of over 50 Oklahoma craft beers and more than 25 additional craft beers plus food to keep you going. Ticket prices begin at $25 for designated drivers, giving them event entry and complimentary food. General admission tickets for drinkers are $50 and include access to the event, food and a First Draft pint glass or VIP admission for $150, which includes all of the above plus VIP parking, early access, a private VIP area with special beer and food, a First Draft shirt and a VIP koozie.

6-9 p.m. Nov. 10, ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave., Tulsa, tulsapressclub.com

Read a breakdown of beer types and our scoring system here!

Learn about our panelists here!

Read Oklahoma Gazette‘s Fall Brew Review here!

Print headline: Cheers!;Toast summer’s best libations at these events and cool metro-area taprooms.